DVDTalk 2021 Fantasy Football FREE League

Not gmal's DVDTalk Free League has been renewed for the 2021-2022 season. Invitations have already been e-mailed to all but one of last year's team owners:



ArthurFleck

Blackjack Boozehound

Butch Doesn't Get It

Cincinnati Stingers

Frontal LeBeautomy (me)

Gashouse Grizzlies

Gridiron Law

HitEmWithTheHein

mas_Tequila

Metal Mobsters

UP Laters



The draft time and date has not been scheduled yet. There is one open slot at the moment, so please let me know if you are interested. First come, first serve.



E-mail/PM/post any questions, and please let me know ASAP if you are unable to play this season. Thanks!