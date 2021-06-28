DVD Talk Forum

DVDTalk 2021 Fantasy Football FREE League

   
DVDTalk 2021 Fantasy Football FREE League
Not gmal's DVDTalk Free League has been renewed for the 2021-2022 season. Invitations have already been e-mailed to all but one of last year's team owners:

ArthurFleck
Blackjack Boozehound
Butch Doesn't Get It
Cincinnati Stingers
Frontal LeBeautomy (me)
Gashouse Grizzlies
Gridiron Law
HitEmWithTheHein
mas_Tequila
Metal Mobsters
UP Laters

The draft time and date has not been scheduled yet. There is one open slot at the moment, so please let me know if you are interested. First come, first serve.

E-mail/PM/post any questions, and please let me know ASAP if you are unable to play this season. Thanks!
