DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Sports Talk
Reload this Page >

Official 2021 NHL Off-Season Thread

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Sports Talk Discuss all things Sports Related

Official 2021 NHL Off-Season Thread

   
Old 05-09-21, 02:45 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 53,942
Received 1,399 Likes on 872 Posts
Official 2021 NHL Off-Season Thread
Some teams are already done with their season, others have several games left for the regular season. Thanks Covid-19.

Rick Tocchet will not return as Coyotes Head Coach next season. The Coyotes will move to the Central Division next season to make way for the Seattle Kraken I believe.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Sports Talk
View Next Unread
Official 2021 NFL Off-Season Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.