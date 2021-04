The Masters 2021, April 7-10

Tournament: The 85th Masters.Dates: April 8-11.Site: Augusta National Golf Club.Length: 7,475 yards.Par: 36-36—72.Purse: To be determined ($11.5 million in 2020).Field: 89 players (3 amateurs).Cut: Top 50 and ties.Defending champion: Dustin Johnson.Last year: In the first autumn Masters because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dustin Johnson set the scoring record at 20-under 268 for a five-shot victory over Sungjae Im and Cameron Smith. So thorough was this victory that no one had a lower score than Johnson in three of his four rounds, including his 68 on Sunday. This truly was a Masters unlike any other. Along with being held in November, no tickets were sold, the Par 3 Contest was canceled and all four rounds featured a two-tee start because of limited daylight.The roars: After not having spectators in November, the Masters sold a limited number of badges for this year. The club did not release how many.Grand Slam, Act VII: Rory McIlroy tries for the seventh time to win the Masters and complete the career Grand Slam.The odds: Dustin Johnson is the favorite at 8-1 (Westgate Superbook), followed at 12-1 for Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas. Jordan Spieth was at 14-1.Key statistic: Only two players have shot 63 at the Masters, the fewest of the four majors.Noteworthy: Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979 was the last Masters champion to win in his first appearance. Carlos Ortiz, Robert MacIntyre and Will Zalatoris are the only professionals making their Masters debuts.Quoteworthy: “It wouldn’t bother me if I only had it for a day.” — Dustin Johnson on whether he feels shortchanged keeping the green jacket for only five months.Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN); Saturday, 3-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 2-7 p.m. (CBS).Interactive: https://www.masters.com/en_US/index.html. Live video channels from the 4th, 5th and 6th holes, Amen Corner, the 15th hole, 16th hole and a featured group. Estimated times — Hole Nos. 4,5 and 6 from 9:25 a.m. to 6:45 a.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekend; Amen Corner (Nos. 11, 12 and 13) from 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekend; Nos. 15 and 16 from 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the weekend; and featured group from 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekend. The Masters iPad application will display the video channels and a live digital simulcast of CBS Sports’ weekend coverage.