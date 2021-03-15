Wanna Own a CFL Team?

Everybody knows that Green Bay is the only team in the four major North American leagues that is publicly-owned. The Packers even, from time to time, offer shares for sale when they need to raise cash to do some upgrades to the stadium or other nonsense. Shares are largely symbolic - you can't trade or sell them, but they get you a "vote" for the annual slate of Board of Directors, and I think there's a discount in the Pro Shop. It's more a vanity thing than having any sort of controlling interest in the team, but that doesn't stop folks from snapping them up. I even bought one for myself and for my (then) minor child the last time the Packers did that.Did you know, however, that three of the nine CFL teams are also publicly-owned? The Edmonton Eskimos, Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders all, in varying degrees, are owned not by an individual or a family, but by shareholding members of the general public. Of those three, only Saskatchewan occasionally makes new shares available for purchase...Like right now.For only C$250 (which is ~US$198) you can buy a share of Class A Stock in the Riders. Like the Packers shares, these shares really only give you a vote for top-level managerial things like the Board, but according to their FAQ, you can nominate anyone (including yourself) to actually be a Board Member. You also get a Pro Shop discount, priority for tickets, exchange privileges, and a bunch of other stuff you're unlikely to ever get to actually use unless you plan a trip to Regina some time. But still, the "vanity" aspect of having your name on a share, giving you fractional ownership of a pro football team is still kinda cool.Which is why I just bought one. With Ticketbastard tacking on a C$2.25 nuisance fee, and then the conversion to 'Murican dollars, the whole thing was $200.36. I'll get my share certificate, owners ID card, and windows sticker in 6-8 weeks.