2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - All Indianapolis Edition

The 2021 NCAA DI men's basketball tournament will be unlike any March Madness that has come before. All games will be played in Indiana, with most in Indianapolis. Here's the schedule:

Selection Sunday 6 p.m. ET March 14 on CBS



First Four 4 p.m. start on Thursday, March 18



First round 12 p.m. start on Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20



Second round 12 p.m. start on Sunday, March 21, and Monday, March 22



Sweet 16 2 p.m. start on Saturday, March 27, and 1 p.m. start on Sunday, March 28



Elite Eight 7 p.m. start on Monday, March 29, and 6 p.m. start on Tuesday, March 30



Final Four 5 p.m. start on Saturday, April 3



NCAA championship game 9 p.m. Monday, April 5