The Day Sports Stood Still (HBO documentary) -- Directed by Antoine Fuqua -- 3/24/21

From Emmy®-winning director Antoine Fuqua and Academy® award-winning producers Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, The Day Sports Stood Still tells the story of the unprecedented sports shutdown in March of 2020 and the remarkable turn of events that followed. The HBO original documentary premieres March 24 at 9PM on HBO Max. At the center of the film is the first-person account of NBA All-Star Chris Paul and interviews with athletes that detail how profoundly the sports worlds pause in the pandemic affected their lives and careers. The documentary features: the NBAs Donovan Mitchell, Karl-Anthony Towns, team owner Mark Cuban, commissioner Adam Silver; MLBs Mookie Betts; the NHLs Ryan Reaves; NFLs Laurent Duvernay-Tardif; Natasha Cloud of the WNBA; LPGAs Michelle Wie West; and Olympians Daryl Homer and Laurie Hernandez among many others.



