DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Sports Talk
Reload this Page >

Fantasy baseball 2021

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Sports Talk Discuss all things Sports Related

Fantasy baseball 2021

   
Old 02-26-21, 06:56 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
Deftones's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 76,458
Received 242 Likes on 167 Posts
Fantasy baseball 2021
Hey guys. After some considering, I'm boing to bow out of running the league and participating. Just too much stuff going on and I didn't feel like I gave it enough attention last season. If someone wants to pick up the reigns, by all means. If you do, though, please post here about it because there is one member that still participates in the league but is not involved here at the site anymore. Thanks
Deftones is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Sports Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.