Is Brady The GOAT? If So, What Makes Him The GOAT?
Is Brady The GOAT? If So, What Makes Him The GOAT?
Don't misunderstand. I'm not saying he's NOT the GOAT. Not at all.
I was a Brady doubter, a denier for over a decade. I've always said he's great, but not the GOAT.
Until he helped take the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl after years of mediocrity (or worse), and then helped them win it.
But what is it that makes Brady the Greatest Of All Time??
He doesn't have the strongest arm in NFL history. He isn't the most accurate QB in history. I've never seen him make any throws that made me say, "WOW! That was AMAZING!!!" I've never seen him do anything all that special on any one given play. Sure, he's hit some long balls, but Stan Humphries was better at the long ball back in the 90's, and no one will ever mistake him for the GOAT. Hell, Brady isn't even much more mobile than Philip Rivers!
So what is it that makes him so great?
I mean, clearly, he IS great, and has been for about 20 years. So if he's not better than anyone at any of those things, why is he so good? How does he get the results that he does?
Is it just a combination of being above average or well above average in accuracy, arm strength, field vision, and decision making? Is it because he's not bad at anything other than running the ball?
What do you think?
Re: Is Brady The GOAT? If So, What Makes Him The GOAT?
No he got two automatic home playoff games every year in the AFC leas and he plays in a league where the rules and the refs favor him to go all the way.
It also helps all the other teams in the AFC are stupid and don't know how to build a team to beat the Patriots.
If Montana played for them they would have won 12 titles
At least Jordan had some challengers and it was not easy to win it all every year.
