NBC Sports Network to shut down by the end of 2021

   
NBC Sports Network to shut down by the end of 2021
NBC Sports radio shut down two years ago and now this



NBC Sports Network is shutting down at the end of this year, the company said on Friday.

The cable network will cease operation and USA Network will begin "carrying and/or simulcasting certain NBC Sports programming" later this year, according to a memo obtained by CNN Business. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the news.

That programming shift to USA Network, another NBCUniversal-owned cable channel, includes the National Hockey League and NASCAR races.

NBCUniversal's new streaming service Peacock will also carry some of the programming that was on NBC Sports Network starting in 2022.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/22/media...own/index.html



