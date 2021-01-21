NFL Conference Championship Sunday Thread - 1/24/21
#1
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 52,037
NFL Conference Championship Sunday Thread - 1/24/21
2021 NFL Conference Championship Schedule Sunday, January 24
NFC Championship:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI
- Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Fox
AFC Championship:
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
#2
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 52,037
Re: NFL Conference Championship Sunday Thread - 1/24/21
Four big questions for the NFL’s conference championship gamesBuffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will need to have a strong game to compete with Kansas City’s high-powered offense. (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)
By John Clayton
Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:00 a.m. PSTThere will be plenty of history on display in Sunday’s NFC championship game. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be playing in his 44th playoff game with the chance to advance to his 10th Super Bowl. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be playing in his fifth NFC final, but his first playing at home, which is a distinct advantage.
The AFC championship game features a much younger set of passers in the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen and, if he is cleared under the NFL concussion protocol, defending Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. But what these four passers have in common is that they ranked among the best in the NFL this season. In fact, all four conference finalists ranked in the top six in total offense, all averaging more than 30 points.
What will determine which teams advance to the Super Bowl? Here are four big questions:
What can the Chiefs expect out of Mahomes?Mahomes is the key to the Chiefs’ hopes of advancing. Chad Henne did a great job of replacing Mahomes in Sunday’s 22-17 win over the Cleveland Browns, but it’s a lot to ask any backup quarterback to win a shootout against Allen and the Bills.
But even if Mahomes, who tweeted he will be fine but must go through league’s protocol, is cleared to play, it’s unclear whether he will be at full strength. Before the hit that forced him to leave the game, Mahomes had been hobbled by a toe injury he suffered earlier when a defender twisted his body as he released a pass.
Mahomes proved last year how resilient he is in overcoming injury; he missed just two games after hurting his knee. But it’s likely the Chiefs would need to provide a little more support for him than usual if he’s in the lineup. The availability of rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who has been out with ankle and hip injuries, could prove pivotal against a Buffalo defense that isn’t great at stopping the run.
It was interesting that Coach Andy Reid started Darrel Williams over Le’Veon Bell in Edwards-Helaire’s absence against Cleveland. Williams, who had never started an NFL game, rushed for 78 yards on 13 carries.
Can the Bills’ pass-heavy attack produce enough points?
Buffalo passed the ball 60 percent of the time during the regular season and has leaned on its air attack even more during its two playoff games, including rushing just 16 times for 32 yards in Saturday’s win over Baltimore.
There’s a good reason for that: Allen has developed into one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in his third pro season. But in some ways that could be a favorable approach for the Chiefs, who have struggled against the run, and the weather forecast could make throwing the ball downfield more difficult.
Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will spend the week trying to find a solution for covering Bills star Stefon Diggs, who has been targeted 20 times and totaled 14 catches for 234 yards and two touchdowns in the postseason. But the biggest key could be whether the Chiefs’ pass rush, which hasn’t been great this season, can cause Allen trouble. The Chiefs need big games from defensive end Frank Clark (just six sacks this season) and interior lineman Chris Jones (team-leading 7.5 sacks).
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could see a lot of man-to-man defense against Tampa Bay. (Jeffrey Phelps/AP)Will Tampa Bay’s man-to-man defense work against Rodgers?
Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles kept his unit in man-to-man defense the entire game Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. It worked. Drew Brees completed only 19 of 34 passes for 134 yards and three interceptions. The only big gain allowed was a trick play in which Jameis Winston threw a 56-yard touchdown pass. They held Michael Thomas to zero catches on four targets.Can it work against Rodgers? The key will be covering Davante Adams, who might have been the NFL’s best wide receiver this season. The Los Angeles Rams did a decent job in Saturday’s matchup, but Adams still managed nine catches for 66 yards and a touchdown — while secondary target Allen Lazard added four catches for 96 yards and another score. The Bucs have done a remarkable job of developing their cornerbacks — Sean Murphy-Bunting, Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis — who combined to shut down Thomas. But shutting down Adams is a different level of challenge.
The man-to-man defense gives Bowles a chance to blitz, but that can be dangerous against Rodgers, too. It will be telling if Rodgers has enough early success to force the Bucs to play some zone coverage.
Will the Bucs or Packers have the edge on the ground?
This game is a matchup of two all-time great quarterbacks, but the running game could play a vital role. For starters, early weather forecasts project below-freezing temperature with a chance of snow — meaning the passing games could be disrupted. Additionally, defending the run is one of Green Bay’s weaknesses, which was on full display in last year’s NFC title game, when the San Francisco 49ers gashed the Packers’ defense during a lopsided win. The problem for Tampa Bay is it hasn’t been a run-heavy team all season, posting the third-lowest run percentage at 36.3, but it might be forced to lean more on its rushing attack.On the other side of the ball, the Packers have remained committed to running the ball and were the seventh-most-active running team at 44.7 percent. During Saturday’s win over the Rams, the Packers were completely balanced, with 36 runs and 36 passes. Rodgers wasn’t sacked, and the Packers controlled the game for four quarters.
Coach Matt LaFleur’s commitment to the run was part of Green Bay’s success this year, and the team might have to stick with that patience to outlast the Bucs.
#3
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 76,251
Received 207 Likes on 139 Posts
Re: NFL Conference Championship Sunday Thread - 1/24/21
i posted in off-season thread, but not really off-season news.
No 4k/HDR for SuperBowl this year. Explanation here: https://www.theverge.com/2021/1/21/2...available-2021
No 4k/HDR for SuperBowl this year. Explanation here: https://www.theverge.com/2021/1/21/2...available-2021
#5
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 52,037
#6
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Home of 2013 NFL champion Seahawks
Posts: 44,495
Received 117 Likes on 98 Posts
Re: NFL Conference Championship Sunday Thread - 1/24/21
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off