DVDTalk 2020 NFL Playoff Survivor Pool (18th Annual)
DVDTalk 2020 NFL Playoff Survivor Pool (18th Annual)
2019 Survivor Pool (won by Decker): here
2018 Survivor Pool (won by drc): here
2017 Survivor Pool (won by drc): here
2016 Survivor Pool (won by The Cow): here
2015 Survivor Pool (won by LurkerDan): here
2014 Survivor Pool (won by TomOpus): here
2013 Survivor Pool (won by koops): here
2012 Survivor Pool (won by Brew Crew): here
2011 Survivor Pool (won by sleepyhead55): here
2010 Survivor Pool (won by chrisih8u): here
2009 Survivor Pool (won by kenbuzz): here
2008 Survivor Pool (won by slymer):here
2007 Survivor Pool (won by Calculon):here
2006 Survivor Pool (won by Drexl):here
2005 Survivor Pool (won by dick grayson):here
2004 Survivor Pool (won by Daryl): here
2003 Survivor Pool (won by rabbit77): here
The rules are simple:
Additional Info:
The rules are simple:
- As we head into a weekend of playoff football, you pick one team.
- If that team wins, you survive to the next weekend.
- If that team loses, you're out.
- Once you've picked a particular team, you cannot pick that team again in later weeks.
- For tie breaker purposes, you must also provide the total # of points that will be scored in the game you've selected. (For example, if your first round pick is Buffalo, you must also provide your guess for the total # of points in the Bills' game against Indianapolis.)
Additional Info:
- Tie breakers (in the form of total # of points) will be used to determine the final order of finish where necessary.
- In case of a tiebreaker tie, the player who submits their pick first will have the edge.
- If both of the teams who make it to the Super Bowl have already been picked by a particular player, that player will be eliminated due them being "shut out" of the Super Bowl. That player's order of finish will be ahead of all of those eliminated during the Conference Finals, but behind those eliminated during the Super Bowl.
- A player may change their picks at any time prior to kickoff of the first game, but may only do so by posting a new message to this thread. Posts that contain an "Edited by" timestamp will be ignored.
- The pool will be capped at fifty (50) players. All past champions and players who have participated at least one-half (9 times) are guaranteed a spot - there are a total of 38 such guaranteed spots - the rest will be on a first-come / first-served basis. If the 12 non-guaranteed spots fill, players after that can stand-by in case a guaranteed spot goes unclaimed.
Re: DVDTalk 2020 NFL Playoff Survivor Pool (18th Annual)
Playoff Schedule/Results:
Wild Card Playoffs:
Saturday, January 9th:
Baltimore (11-5) at Tennessee (11-5), 1:05pm (ESPN)
Cleveland (11-5) at Pittsburgh (12-4), 4:40pm (ABC)
LA Rams (10-6) at Seattle (12-4), 8:15pm (FOX)
Sunday, January 10th:
Indianapolis (11-5) at Buffalo (13-3), 1:05pm (CBS)
Tampa Bay (11-5) at NFC East Champion [WAS (7-9) or NYG (6-10)], 4:40pm (FOX)
Chicago (8-8) at New Orleans (12-4), 8:15pm (NBC)
[Dates/Times/Networks are Speculative]
Divisional Playoffs:
January 16/17, 2021
Conference Championships:
January 24, 2021
NFC Conference Championship (3:00pm FOX)
AFC Conference Championship (6:40pm CBS)
Super Bowl LV:
February 7, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
AFC "at" NFC (6:30pm CBS)
Re: DVDTalk 2020 NFL Playoff Survivor Pool (18th Annual)
Of those who have played at least half (9) of the 17 years of this pool:
All-Time Pool Standings:
W = Wins (correctly-picked games)
L = Losses (incorrectly-picked games or games where No Pick was recorded)
SO = Times "Shut Out" of the Super Bowl (counted as a tie for winning percentage calculation)
PCT = Winning Percentage
YP = Years Played
BF = Best Finish
Tables sorted by (1)PCT, (2)YP, (3)BF
|Player
|W
|L
|SO
|PCT
|YP
|BF
|Jericho
|21
|5
|3
|0.776
|12
|2
|dick grayson
|15
|6
|1
|0.705
|9
|1
|edman180
|17
|7
|1
|0.7
|10
|4
|sleepyhead55
|14
|7
|1
|0.659
|9
|1
|Drexl
|19
|10
|1
|0.65
|13
|1
|IDrinkMolson
|21
|12
|0
|0.636
|13
|3
|koops
|14
|8
|0
|0.636
|9
|1
|Daryl
|23
|13
|1
|0.635
|16
|1
|Quack
|16
|9
|1
|0.635
|11
|3
|chrisih8u
|17
|10
|0
|0.63
|13
|1
|Cardsfan111
|15
|9
|0
|0.625
|11
|2
|PeMo
|18
|11
|0
|0.621
|12
|6
|rabbit77
|19
|12
|0
|0.613
|14
|1
|drc
|20
|13
|0
|0.606
|15
|1
|fumanstan
|15
|10
|0
|0.6
|12
|4
|The Cow
|14
|10
|1
|0.58
|12
|1
|the Chief
|14
|10
|1
|0.58
|12
|5
|Calculon
|12
|9
|0
|0.571
|10
|1
|LorenzoL
|14
|11
|0
|0.56
|13
|2
|Red Dog
|19
|15
|0
|0.559
|16
|4
|LurkerDan
|10
|8
|0
|0.556
|9
|1
|devilshalo
|15
|13
|2
|0.533
|15
|2
|Jeremy517
|15
|15
|1
|0.5
|17
|3
|Dr Evil
|13
|13
|0
|0.5
|14
|2
|BrewCrew
|11
|11
|0
|0.5
|12
|1
|flagstone
|10
|10
|0
|0.5
|12
|3
|starman9000
|9
|9
|1
|0.5
|10
|8
|HistoryProf
|13
|14
|0
|0.481
|14
|6
|kenbuzz
|12
|15
|0
|0.444
|17
|1
|wmansir
|8
|10
|0
|0.444
|11
|4
|brizz
|8
|10
|0
|0.444
|10
|6
|BravesMG
|6
|8
|0
|0.429
|9
|4
|Trevor
|6
|9
|1
|0.406
|10
|7
|Ginwen
|6
|9
|0
|0.4
|9
|9
|Kal Varnsen
|4
|9
|1
|0.321
|10
|14
Re: DVDTalk 2020 NFL Playoff Survivor Pool (18th Annual)
List of Reserved Pool Entries:
Unclaimed (38):
Claimed (0):
Re: DVDTalk 2020 NFL Playoff Survivor Pool (18th Annual)
Please DO NOT submit picks yet or post "I'm In!" or "Reserving a spot!" posts to this thread. Such posts will be ignored. I will need until sometime tomorrow to get this set up, but wanted to let everyone know it was coming and to start thinking about their picks.
The pool is officially CLOSED right now.
The pool is officially CLOSED right now.
Re: DVDTalk 2020 NFL Playoff Survivor Pool (18th Annual)
Re: DVDTalk 2020 NFL Playoff Survivor Pool (18th Annual)
I don't think I'll play this year. That'll open a spot. I have other stuff going on but I'll try to watch the results.
