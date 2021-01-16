Re: DVDTalk 2020 NFL Playoff Survivor Pool (18th Annual)

Playoff Schedule/Results:



Wild Card Playoffs:

Saturday, January 9th:

Baltimore (11-5) at Tennessee (11-5), 1:05pm (ESPN)

Cleveland (11-5) at Pittsburgh (12-4), 4:40pm (ABC)

LA Rams (10-6) at Seattle (12-4), 8:15pm (FOX)



Sunday, January 10th:

Indianapolis (11-5) at Buffalo (13-3), 1:05pm (CBS)

Tampa Bay (11-5) at NFC East Champion [WAS (7-9) or NYG (6-10)], 4:40pm (FOX)

Chicago (8-8) at New Orleans (12-4), 8:15pm (NBC)

[Dates/Times/Networks are Speculative]



Divisional Playoffs:

January 16/17, 2021



Conference Championships:

January 24, 2021

NFC Conference Championship (3:00pm FOX)

AFC Conference Championship (6:40pm CBS)



Super Bowl LV:

February 7, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

AFC "at" NFC (6:30pm CBS)