The 2021 Pro Wrestling Thread.

Man, what a wild ride we had not only in the world of pro wrestling, but the world in general. I never thought I would ever live to see a wrestling event held without fans. As we say goodbye to 2020 and hello to a fresh, new start in 2021, let's not forget the ones who did not live to see the new year ring in. Here's a video of WWE Superstars remembering the late, great Jon Huber.