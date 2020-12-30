View Poll Results: Black Monday - Which NFL coaches do you think will be fired after 2020 season?
Adam Gase (Jets)
100.00%
Zac Taylor (Bengals)
0
0%
Doug Marrone (Jaguars)
100.00%
Anthony Lynn (Chargers)
100.00%
Vic Fangio (Broncos)
0
0%
Doug Pederson (Eagles)
50.00%
Mike Zimmer (Vikings)
100.00%
Matt Nagy (Bears)
0
0%
Kliff Kingsbury (Cardinals)
0
0%
Someone else
0
0%
Multiple Choice Poll. Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll
Black Monday 2020 season - Which NFL coach do you think will be fired?
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 62,377
Received 545 Likes on 403 Posts
Black Monday 2020 season - Which NFL coach do you think will be fired?
Some candidates:
Adam Gase
Doug Marrone
Anthony Lynn
Doug Pederson
Mike Zimmer
Kliff Kingsbury
Matt Nagy
Zac Taylor
Vic Fangio
Already need coaches:
Texans, Lions and Falcons
I know it's possible that Nagy and Kingsbury could still continue on if their team makes the playoffs.
Adam Gase
Doug Marrone
Anthony Lynn
Doug Pederson
Mike Zimmer
Kliff Kingsbury
Matt Nagy
Zac Taylor
Vic Fangio
Already need coaches:
Texans, Lions and Falcons
I know it's possible that Nagy and Kingsbury could still continue on if their team makes the playoffs.
#2
Premium Member
Re: Black Monday 2020 season - Which NFL coach do you think will be fired?
I'm going backwards into the question... I don't think Zac Taylor will get fired. Probably not Doug Pederson either.
#3
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 62,377
Received 545 Likes on 403 Posts
Re: Black Monday 2020 season - Which NFL coach do you think will be fired?
I say Pederson because the team has regressed badly this year and the QB situation is kind of a mess after Wentz's disastrous year,
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off