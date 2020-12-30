DVD Talk Forum

View Poll Results: Black Monday - Which NFL coaches do you think will be fired after 2020 season?
Adam Gase (Jets)
2
100.00%
Zac Taylor (Bengals)
0
0%
Doug Marrone (Jaguars)
2
100.00%
Anthony Lynn (Chargers)
2
100.00%
Vic Fangio (Broncos)
0
0%
Doug Pederson (Eagles)
1
50.00%
Mike Zimmer (Vikings)
2
100.00%
Matt Nagy (Bears)
0
0%
Kliff Kingsbury (Cardinals)
0
0%
Someone else
0
0%
Black Monday 2020 season - Which NFL coach do you think will be fired?

   
12-30-20, 09:58 PM
Black Monday 2020 season - Which NFL coach do you think will be fired?
Some candidates:

Adam Gase
Doug Marrone
Anthony Lynn
Doug Pederson
Mike Zimmer
Kliff Kingsbury
Matt Nagy
Zac Taylor
Vic Fangio

Already need coaches:
Texans, Lions and Falcons

I know it's possible that Nagy and Kingsbury could still continue on if their team makes the playoffs.

12-30-20, 10:04 PM
Re: Black Monday 2020 season - Which NFL coach do you think will be fired?
I'm going backwards into the question... I don't think Zac Taylor will get fired. Probably not Doug Pederson either.
12-30-20, 10:08 PM
Re: Black Monday 2020 season - Which NFL coach do you think will be fired?
I'm going backwards into the question... I don't think Zac Taylor will get fired. Probably not Doug Pederson either.
I don't think Taylor will get canned either. It's only his 2nd year and it would seem unfair, especially with your #1 overall pick blowing out his knee.

I say Pederson because the team has regressed badly this year and the QB situation is kind of a mess after Wentz's disastrous year,
