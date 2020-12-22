DVDTalk Bragging Rights Bowl Pickem Championship will not take place this year

Given the more limited number of bowl games and the timing of the championship games, I'm going to not be putting on the Bowl Pickem Championship this year. Normally there is a about 10 days or so between the last games and the start of the bowl season. This year that window was much more condensed and didn't really allow time for everyone to get their picks in. The contest will be back in 2021 if next season plays out more normally than this on. I hope to see all our regulars back and look forward to running this again next year.