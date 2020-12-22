DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Sports Talk
Reload this Page >

DVDTalk Bragging Rights Bowl Pickem Championship will not take place this year

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Sports Talk Discuss all things Sports Related

DVDTalk Bragging Rights Bowl Pickem Championship will not take place this year

   
Old 12-22-20, 08:43 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Dr_Evil's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2000
Location: the igloo
Posts: 6,755
Likes: 0
Received 4 Likes on 4 Posts
DVDTalk Bragging Rights Bowl Pickem Championship will not take place this year
Given the more limited number of bowl games and the timing of the championship games, I'm going to not be putting on the Bowl Pickem Championship this year. Normally there is a about 10 days or so between the last games and the start of the bowl season. This year that window was much more condensed and didn't really allow time for everyone to get their picks in. The contest will be back in 2021 if next season plays out more normally than this on. I hope to see all our regulars back and look forward to running this again next year.
Dr_Evil is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Sports Talk
View Next Unread
The 2020 Pro Wrestling Thread!

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.