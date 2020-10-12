College Football 2020: Week 15
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Port Charles, NY.
Posts: 6,477
Received 58 Likes on 43 Posts
College Football 2020: Week 15
Week 15 of College Football Season is upon us. As of right now, there are seven games either postponed or cancelled. Check out the link below for all the games, times and networks.
In other college football news, LSU has self-imposes a one year bowl ban for 2020 due to the NCAA's investigation into improper booster payments to its football players. Also, the Big 10 eliminates minimum game requirements, so that means Ohio St. will face Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship game.
Big Ten eliminates minimum-game requirement; Ohio State-Northwestern in title game (espn.com)
In other college football news, LSU has self-imposes a one year bowl ban for 2020 due to the NCAA's investigation into improper booster payments to its football players. Also, the Big 10 eliminates minimum game requirements, so that means Ohio St. will face Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship game.
FBS (I-A) Conference Schedule - 2020 - NCAAF - ESPN
LSU football self-imposes one-year bowl ban for 2020 season (espn.com)
Big Ten eliminates minimum-game requirement; Ohio State-Northwestern in title game (espn.com)
#2
DVD Talk Special Edition
Join Date: Jul 2006
Posts: 1,143
Likes: 0
Received 26 Likes on 17 Posts
Re: College Football 2020: Week 15
I really hope the NCAA does something right and a) tell Ohio State to pound sand B10 champ or not and b) tell LSU you can't self impose a ban after its obvious you won't make a damn bowl anyways. What a fucking joke.
#3
Moderator
Join Date: May 2000
Location: In mourning
Posts: 26,680
Likes: 0
Received 18 Likes on 17 Posts
Re: College Football 2020: Week 15
You are also aware that even if Ohio State played and lost this week, they would still be in the conference championship game?
That is not a comment on their worthiness for the playoffs, which should not even take place this season, but solely on the B10 righting an arbitrary and obvious wrong.
Though I agree fully on LSU. However, the program is in full meltdown mode and mutiny. The team has fully quit on Orgeron and there is now even speculation that he might be a seriously hot seat. Let's see how bad it affects their class.
