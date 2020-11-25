DVD Talk Forum

College Football 2020: Week 13.

   
11-25-20, 03:47 PM
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Port Charles, NY.
Posts: 6,459
Received 57 Likes on 42 Posts
College Football 2020: Week 13.
Two games are on Tap for Thanksgiving Day. Colorado State vs Air Force at 2:00 pm Est and the nightcap is New Mexico vs Utah St at 7:00 pm EST. Four games have already been postponed or canceled. Nick Saban has tested positive for the virus and will not coach vs Auburn on Saturday. Check out the links below for more information.

FBS (I-A) Conference Schedule - 2020 - NCAAF - ESPN

Alabama coach Nick Saban tests positive, showing COVID-19 symptoms (espn.com)

