Official 2020-2021 NCAA Basketball (Semi-) Regular Season Thread
Official 2020-2021 NCAA Basketball (Semi-) Regular Season Thread
The regular season is already upon us with games starting Wednesday 11/25. Multiple Top 25 Teams are in action, but none going head-to-head. Highlight of the week will be an early game on Thanksgiving with #1 Gonzaga taking on #6 Kansas at the Fort Meyers Tip-Off at 1:30 PM ET. The tournament was hastily arranged after the Wooden Classic was cancelled. This is going to be a weird season. The Maui Invitational has been moved to Ashville NC and redubbed the Camping World Invitational.
Many online schedules still appear to be wrong, not reflecting recent cancellations and postponements. On the 11/25 schedule alone, #2 Baylor's game against #18 ASU has been cancelled, #9 Duke's opening game with Gardner Webb has been postponed, as has #20 Oregon vs Eastern Washington. #12 Tennessee and #11 Creighton also had their opening games on Wednesday cancelled. We are in uncharted territory here.
Here's the Pre-Season Top 25
1 Gonzaga (28) 0-0 1,541 2
2 Baylor (24) 0-0 1,540 5
3 Villanova (11) 0-0 1,501 10
4 Virginia (1) 0-0 1,364 16
5 Iowa 0-0 1,273 25
6 Kansas 0-0 1,221 1
7 Wisconsin 0-0 1,150 17
8 Illinois 0-0 1,105 21
9 Duke 0-0 1,073 11
10 Kentucky 0-0 1,038 8
11 Creighton 0-0 922 7
12 Tennessee 0-0 919 NR
13 Michigan State 0-0 820 9
14 Texas Tech 0-0 790 NR
15 West Virginia 0-0 651 24
16 North Carolina 0-0 465 NR
17 Houston 0-0 438 22
18 Arizona State 0-0 402 NR
19 Texas 0-0 380 NR
20 Oregon 0-0 375 13
21 Florida State 0-0 351 4
22 UCLA 0-0 336 NR
23 Ohio State 0-0 270 19
24 Rutgers 0-0 190 NR
25 Michigan 0-0 160 NR
