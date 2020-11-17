The 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot

Curt Schilling , 70.0%, 9 th year

, th year Roger Clemens, 61.0%, 9 th year

th year Barry Bonds, 60.7%, 9t h year

h year Omar Vizquel, 52.6%, 4 rd year

rd year Scott Rolen , 35.3%, 4 th year

, th year Billy Wagner, 31.7%, 5th year

Gary Sheffield, 30.5%, 7th year

Todd Helton, 29.2%, 3nd yea r

r Manny Ramírez, 28.2%, 5th year

Jeff Kent, 27.5%, 8th y ear

ear Andruw Jones, 19.4%, 4 rd year

rd year Sammy Sosa, 13.9%, 9t h year

h year Andy Pettitte, 11.3%, 3 nd year

nd year Bobby Abreu, 5.5%, 2nd year

It's that time of year again! The 2021 MLB Hall of Fame ballot was released this week.The question--Who would you vote for if you had the ballot in your hand?The rules are the same for you, as it is for the writers. You can only vote for a maximum of 10 players. Also, if you want to predict who you actually think will be voted in, that's fine. But the poll is for your personal picks.For the first time in my recollection, there are enough poll options for everyone on the ballot. Not that I expect any of you to vote for LaTroy Hawkins, but the choice is there. Anyone wanting to "write-in" a candidate, feel free to post about it.Here are your returnees, along with the percentages they received a year ago: