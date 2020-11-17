View Poll Results: Who would you vote for to be inducted into the HOF in 2021?
Bobby Abreu
0
0%
Barry Bonds
100.00%
Mark Buehrle
0
0%
A.J. Burnett
0
0%
Roger Clemens
100.00%
Michael Cuddyer
0
0%
Dan Haren
0
0%
LaTroy Hawkins
0
0%
Todd Helton
0
0%
Tim Hudson
0
0%
Torii Hunter
0
0%
Andruw Jones
0
0%
Jeff Kent
0
0%
Andy Pettitte
0
0%
Aramis Ramirez
0
0%
Manny Ramirez
0
0%
Scott Rolen
100.00%
Curt Schilling
0
0%
Gary Sheffield
0
0%
Sammy Sosa
0
0%
Nick Swisher
0
0%
Shane Victorino
0
0%
Omar Vizquel
0
0%
Billy Wagner
100.00%
Barry Zito
0
0%
Multiple Choice Poll. Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll
The 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
The 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot
It's that time of year again! The 2021 MLB Hall of Fame ballot was released this week.
The question--Who would you vote for if you had the ballot in your hand?
The rules are the same for you, as it is for the writers. You can only vote for a maximum of 10 players. Also, if you want to predict who you actually think will be voted in, that's fine. But the poll is for your personal picks.
For the first time in my recollection, there are enough poll options for everyone on the ballot. Not that I expect any of you to vote for LaTroy Hawkins, but the choice is there. Anyone wanting to "write-in" a candidate, feel free to post about it.
Here are your returnees, along with the percentages they received a year ago:
- Curt Schilling, 70.0%, 9th year
- Roger Clemens, 61.0%, 9th year
- Barry Bonds, 60.7%, 9th year
- Omar Vizquel,52.6%, 4rd year
- Scott Rolen, 35.3%, 4th year
- Billy Wagner, 31.7%, 5th year
- Gary Sheffield, 30.5%, 7th year
- Todd Helton,29.2%, 3nd year
- Manny Ramírez,28.2%, 5th year
- Jeff Kent, 27.5%, 8th year
- Andruw Jones, 19.4%, 4rd year
- Sammy Sosa, 13.9%, 9th year
- Andy Pettitte, 11.3%, 3nd year
- Bobby Abreu, 5.5%, 2nd year
#2
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 50,905
Received 886 Likes on 551 Posts
Re: The 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot
What the maximum number of years they can appear on the ballot before not getting in?
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Re: The 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot
We've known for a while that this year's incoming candidates were relatively weak compared to recent history. Things will pick back up in future years:
2022: Prince Fielder, David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez, Mark Teixeira
2023: Carlos Beltran, Francisco Rodriguez
2024: Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer, Chase Utley, David Wright
2025: CC Sabathia, Ichiro
2026: Alex Gordon
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
#5
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Re: The 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot
It's easy to imagine a scenario where Schilling makes it this year and he's the only new player elected. Considering the hatred many have for him, maybe it's a blessing that the players elected last year will be officially enshrined next summer so he won't have the stage to himself.
I need to think more about my own ballot. I'm definitely choosing the names below:
Barry Bonds
Roger Clemens
Manny Ramirez
Scott Rolen
Curt Schilling
Giving thought to a couple of others. Really hoping Rolen makes a big leap in his totals this year.
