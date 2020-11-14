2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 10

Thursday, November 12



Indianapolis at Tennessee



Sunday, November 15

Houston at Cleveland 1:00 PM FOX FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland



Washington Detroit 1:00 PM FOX Ford Field, Detroit



Jacksonville at Green Bay 1:00 PM FOX Lambeau Field, Green Bay



Philadelphia at New York 1:00 PM FOX MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Tampa Bay at Carolina 1:00 PM FOX Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte



Denver at Las Vegas 4:05 PM CBS Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas



Los Angeles at Miami 4:05 PM CBS Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens



Buffalo at Arizona 4:05 PM CBS State Farm Stadium, Glendale



Seattle at Los Angeles 1:25 PM FOX SoFi Stadium, Inglewood



San Francisco at New Orleans 4:25 PM FOX Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans



Cincinnati at Pittsburgh 4:25 PM FOX Heinz Field, Pittsburgh



Baltimore at New England 8:20 PM NBC Gillette Stadium, Foxboro



Monday, November 16



Minnesota at Chicago 8:15 PM Soldier Field, Chicago



BYE



Atlanta Dallas Kansas City New York