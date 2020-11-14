DVD Talk Forum

2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 10

2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 10

   
Old 11-14-20, 06:55 PM
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Home of 2013 NFL champion Seahawks
Posts: 44,093
2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 10
Thursday, November 12

Indianapolis at Tennessee

Sunday, November 15
Houston at Cleveland 1:00 PM FOX FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

Washington Detroit 1:00 PM FOX Ford Field, Detroit

Jacksonville at Green Bay 1:00 PM FOX Lambeau Field, Green Bay

Philadelphia at New York 1:00 PM FOX MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Tampa Bay at Carolina 1:00 PM FOX Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Denver at Las Vegas 4:05 PM CBS Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Los Angeles at Miami 4:05 PM CBS Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Buffalo at Arizona 4:05 PM CBS State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Seattle at Los Angeles 1:25 PM FOX SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

San Francisco at New Orleans 4:25 PM FOX Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh 4:25 PM FOX Heinz Field, Pittsburgh

Baltimore at New England 8:20 PM NBC Gillette Stadium, Foxboro

Monday, November 16

Minnesota at Chicago 8:15 PM Soldier Field, Chicago

BYE

Atlanta Dallas Kansas City New York
Old 11-14-20, 06:55 PM
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Home of 2013 NFL champion Seahawks
Posts: 44,093
Re: 2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 10
Week 10 Broadcast maps:

https://506sports.com/nfl.php?yr=2020&wk=10
Old 11-14-20, 07:24 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 14,793
Re: 2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 10
I would not be shocked if the Bengals hand the Steelers a L.

Two weeks to prepare and the Steelers have Covid issues and maybe a banged up Big Ben
