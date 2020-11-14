2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 10
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Home of 2013 NFL champion Seahawks
Posts: 44,093
Received 96 Likes on 79 Posts
2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 10
Thursday, November 12
Indianapolis at Tennessee
Sunday, November 15
Houston at Cleveland 1:00 PM FOX FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland
Washington Detroit 1:00 PM FOX Ford Field, Detroit
Jacksonville at Green Bay 1:00 PM FOX Lambeau Field, Green Bay
Philadelphia at New York 1:00 PM FOX MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Tampa Bay at Carolina 1:00 PM FOX Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
Denver at Las Vegas 4:05 PM CBS Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
Los Angeles at Miami 4:05 PM CBS Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
Buffalo at Arizona 4:05 PM CBS State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Seattle at Los Angeles 1:25 PM FOX SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
San Francisco at New Orleans 4:25 PM FOX Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh 4:25 PM FOX Heinz Field, Pittsburgh
Baltimore at New England 8:20 PM NBC Gillette Stadium, Foxboro
Monday, November 16
Minnesota at Chicago 8:15 PM Soldier Field, Chicago
BYE
Atlanta Dallas Kansas City New York
Indianapolis at Tennessee
Sunday, November 15
Houston at Cleveland 1:00 PM FOX FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland
Washington Detroit 1:00 PM FOX Ford Field, Detroit
Jacksonville at Green Bay 1:00 PM FOX Lambeau Field, Green Bay
Philadelphia at New York 1:00 PM FOX MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Tampa Bay at Carolina 1:00 PM FOX Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
Denver at Las Vegas 4:05 PM CBS Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
Los Angeles at Miami 4:05 PM CBS Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
Buffalo at Arizona 4:05 PM CBS State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Seattle at Los Angeles 1:25 PM FOX SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
San Francisco at New Orleans 4:25 PM FOX Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh 4:25 PM FOX Heinz Field, Pittsburgh
Baltimore at New England 8:20 PM NBC Gillette Stadium, Foxboro
Monday, November 16
Minnesota at Chicago 8:15 PM Soldier Field, Chicago
BYE
Atlanta Dallas Kansas City New York
Last edited by davidh777; 11-14-20 at 07:08 PM.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Home of 2013 NFL champion Seahawks
Posts: 44,093
Received 96 Likes on 79 Posts
Re: 2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 10
Week 10 Broadcast maps:
https://506sports.com/nfl.php?yr=2020&wk=10
https://506sports.com/nfl.php?yr=2020&wk=10
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 14,793
Received 75 Likes on 68 Posts
Re: 2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 10
I would not be shocked if the Bengals hand the Steelers a L.
Two weeks to prepare and the Steelers have Covid issues and maybe a banged up Big Ben
Two weeks to prepare and the Steelers have Covid issues and maybe a banged up Big Ben
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off