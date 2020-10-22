DVD Talk Forum

2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 7

2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 7

   
Old 10-22-20, 02:18 PM
2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 7
WEEK 7
Thursday, October 22, 2020
TEAMSTIME (ET)TVLOCATION
NY Giants at Philadelphia8:20 PMFOX/NFLLincoln Financial Field
Sunday, October 25, 2020
TEAMSTIME (ET)TVLOCATION
Detroit at Atlanta1:00 PMFOXMercedes-Benz Stadium
Pittsburgh at Tennessee1:00 PMCBSNissan Stadium
Cleveland at Cincinnati1:00 PMCBSPaul Brown Stadium
Carolina at New Orleans1:00 PMFOXMercedes-Benz Superdome
Buffalo at NY Jets1:00 PMCBSMetLife Stadium
Dallas at Washington1:00 PMFOXFedEx Field
Green Bay at Houston1:00 PMFOXNRG Stadium
Seattle at Arizona4:05 PMFOXState Farm Stadium
Kansas City at Denver4:25 PMCBSEmpower Field at Mile High
San Francisco at New England4:25 PMCBSGillette Stadium
Jacksonville at LA Chargers4:25 PMCBSSoFi Stadium
Tampa Bay at Las Vegas8:20 PMNBCAllegiant Stadium
Monday, October 26, 2020
TEAMSTIME (ET)TVLOCATION
Chicago at LA Rams8:15 PMESPNSoFi Stadium


Bye Teams
Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota, Baltimore
Re: 2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 7
Week 7 Broadcast maps

https://506sports.com/nfl.php?yr=2020&wk=7
