2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 7
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 7
|WEEK 7
|Thursday, October 22, 2020
|TEAMS
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|LOCATION
|NY Giants at Philadelphia
|8:20 PM
|FOX/NFL
|Lincoln Financial Field
|Sunday, October 25, 2020
|TEAMS
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|LOCATION
|Detroit at Atlanta
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|Pittsburgh at Tennessee
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Nissan Stadium
|Cleveland at Cincinnati
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Paul Brown Stadium
|Carolina at New Orleans
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Mercedes-Benz Superdome
|Buffalo at NY Jets
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|MetLife Stadium
|Dallas at Washington
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|FedEx Field
|Green Bay at Houston
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|NRG Stadium
|Seattle at Arizona
|4:05 PM
|FOX
|State Farm Stadium
|Kansas City at Denver
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|Empower Field at Mile High
|San Francisco at New England
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|Gillette Stadium
|Jacksonville at LA Chargers
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|SoFi Stadium
|Tampa Bay at Las Vegas
|8:20 PM
|NBC
|Allegiant Stadium
|Monday, October 26, 2020
|TEAMS
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|LOCATION
|Chicago at LA Rams
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
|SoFi Stadium
Bye Teams
Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota, Baltimore
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off