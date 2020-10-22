DVD Talk Forum

10-22-20, 10:15 AM
  #1  
College Football 2020: Week 8: The Big Ten is back!
The Big Ten makes it's long awaited return to College Football this weekend. Good to see them back. Here are the games, dates and times for week eight.

https://www.espn.com/college-football/schedule
10-22-20, 10:20 AM
  #2  
Re: College Football 2020: Week 8: The Big Ten is back!
College football finally starts (for me) this weekend, yay!
10-22-20, 11:12 AM
  #3  
Re: College Football 2020: Week 8: The Big Ten is back!
B1G should be a runaway for OSU.
10-22-20, 11:22 AM
  #4  
Re: College Football 2020: Week 8: The Big Ten is back!
Originally Posted by Red Dog View Post
B1G should be a runaway for OSU.
On paper, sure, but with the strict test positive and you're out 3 weeks that B1G is running under, any team could have their season crippled quickly unexpectedly.

You can't test positive and play/coach 3 days later like you can in some OTHER conferences.
