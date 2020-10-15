College Football 2020: Week 7
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Port Charles, NY.
Posts: 6,408
Received 53 Likes on 38 Posts
College Football 2020: Week 7
Week seven of the College Football season is upon us. Like all sports this year, Covid-19 is wrecking havoc on teams, and scheduled games. The LSU-Florida matchup has been postponed due to Florida having a spike in positive Covid tests this week. It has been rescheduled for December 12th. Here is a list of games, times and networks for this week.
https://www.espn.com/college-football/schedule
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off