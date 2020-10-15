College Football 2020: Week 7

Week seven of the College Football season is upon us. Like all sports this year, Covid-19 is wrecking havoc on teams, and scheduled games. The LSU-Florida matchup has been postponed due to Florida having a spike in positive Covid tests this week. It has been rescheduled for December 12th. Here is a list of games, times and networks for this week. https://www.espn.com/college-football/schedule