2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 4
2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 4
|WEEK 4
|Thursday, October 1, 2020
|TEAMS
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|LOCATION
|Denver at NY Jets
|8:20 PM
|NFL
|MetLife Stadium
|Sunday, October 4, 2020
|TEAMS
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|LOCATION
|Indianapolis at Chicago
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Soldier Field
|Cleveland at Dallas
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|AT&T Stadium
|Jacksonville at Cincinnati
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Paul Brown Stadium
|New Orleans at Detroit
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Ford Field
|Seattle at Miami
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Hard Rock Stadium
|LA Chargers at Tampa Bay
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Raymond James Stadium
|Baltimore at Washington
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|FedEx Field
|Arizona at Carolina
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Bank of America Stadium
|Minnesota at Houston
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|NRG Stadium
|Pittsburgh at Tennessee
|Postponed
|TBD
|TBD
|NY Giants at LA Rams
|4:05 PM
|FOX
|SoFi Stadium
|New England at Kansas City
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|Arrowhead Stadium
|Buffalo at Las Vegas
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|Allegiant Stadium
|Philadelphia at San Francisco
|8:20 PM
|NBC
|Levis Stadium
|Monday, October 5, 2020
|TEAMS
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|LOCATION
|Atlanta at Green Bay
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
|Lambeau Field
Re: 2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 4
I kept the Steelers and Titans game on the Sunday Schedule as TBD. Let's see what the NFL does over the weekend.
Re: 2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 4
The rare day when I will actually use my Sunday Ticket instead of just the Red Zone because I cant watch the Chiefs game on my local TV market.
