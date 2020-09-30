DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Sports Talk
Reload this Page >

2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 4

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Sports Talk Discuss all things Sports Related

2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 4

   
Old 09-30-20, 07:24 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
LorenzoL's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2004
Location: Ontario, Canada
Posts: 21,339
Received 29 Likes on 24 Posts
2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 4
WEEK 4
Thursday, October 1, 2020
TEAMSTIME (ET)TVLOCATION
Denver at NY Jets8:20 PMNFLMetLife Stadium
Sunday, October 4, 2020
TEAMSTIME (ET)TVLOCATION
Indianapolis at Chicago1:00 PMCBSSoldier Field
Cleveland at Dallas1:00 PMFOXAT&T Stadium
Jacksonville at Cincinnati1:00 PMCBSPaul Brown Stadium
New Orleans at Detroit1:00 PMFOXFord Field
Seattle at Miami1:00 PMFOXHard Rock Stadium
LA Chargers at Tampa Bay1:00 PMCBSRaymond James Stadium
Baltimore at Washington1:00 PMCBSFedEx Field
Arizona at Carolina1:00 PMFOXBank of America Stadium
Minnesota at Houston1:00 PMFOXNRG Stadium
Pittsburgh at TennesseePostponedTBDTBD
NY Giants at LA Rams4:05 PMFOXSoFi Stadium
New England at Kansas City4:25 PMCBSArrowhead Stadium
Buffalo at Las Vegas4:25 PMCBSAllegiant Stadium
Philadelphia at San Francisco8:20 PMNBCLevis Stadium
Monday, October 5, 2020
TEAMSTIME (ET)TVLOCATION
Atlanta at Green Bay8:15 PMESPNLambeau Field

LorenzoL is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-30-20, 07:24 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
LorenzoL's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2004
Location: Ontario, Canada
Posts: 21,339
Received 29 Likes on 24 Posts
Re: 2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 4
Week 4 Broadcast maps:

https://506sports.com/nfl.php?yr=2020&wk=4
LorenzoL is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-30-20, 07:25 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
LorenzoL's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2004
Location: Ontario, Canada
Posts: 21,339
Received 29 Likes on 24 Posts
Re: 2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 4
I kept the Steelers and Titans game on the Sunday Schedule as TBD. Let's see what the NFL does over the weekend.
LorenzoL is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-30-20, 07:26 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 49,851
Received 757 Likes on 462 Posts
Re: 2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 4
The rare day when I will actually use my Sunday Ticket instead of just the Red Zone because I cant watch the Chiefs game on my local TV market.
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Sports Talk
View Next Unread
Fantasy Football Talk 2020 (assuming there is an NFL season)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.