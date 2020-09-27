View Poll Results: Who will win the 2020 NBA Finals?
Lakers in 4
0
0%
Lakers in 5
50.00%
Lakers in 6
50.00%
Lakers in 7
0
0%
Heat in 4
0
0%
Heat in 5
0
0%
Heat in 6
0
0%
Heat in 7
0
0%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll
The 2020 NBA Finals Thread -- Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Lakers -- The Florida Bubble Edition
#1
The 2020 NBA Finals Thread -- Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Lakers -- The Florida Bubble Edition
Starts Wednesday night on ABC. The 1st ever Fall edition of the NBA Finals
I thought I might as well start this one instead of continuing the long NBA Playoffs thread.
#2
Re: The 2020 NBA Finals Thread -- Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Lakers -- The Florida Bubble Edition
Will be interesting to see how many people tune in on the Sunday games. The ratings have been fairly bad when going head to head with the NFL.
