2020 MLB expanded playoffs thread

2020 MLB expanded playoffs thread

   
09-27-20, 06:18 PM
2020 MLB expanded playoffs thread
Reserved
09-27-20, 06:23 PM
Re: 2020 MLB expanded playoffs thread
How did Milwaukee get in over SF? They both finished with 29-31 records with no head to head. Shouldnt there be a 1 game playoff for the last spot?
09-27-20, 06:29 PM
Re: 2020 MLB expanded playoffs thread
Originally Posted by Bacon
How did Milwaukee get in over SF? They both finished with 29-31 records with no head to head. Shouldnt there be a 1 game playoff for the last spot?
Tiebreakers this year. Brewers were 19-21 in their division games and Giants were 18-22. And yes, the divisions were very different.
09-27-20, 06:32 PM
Re: 2020 MLB expanded playoffs thread
Originally Posted by davidh777
Tiebreakers this year. Brewers were 19-21 in their division games and Giants were 18-22. And yes, the divisions were very different.
oh ok
sucks for the Giants
