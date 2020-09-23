DVD Talk Forum

2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 3

2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 3

   
09-23-20, 07:51 PM
2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 3
WEEK 3
Thursday, September 24, 2020
TEAMSTIME (ET)TVLOCATION
Miami at Jacksonville8:20 PMNFLTIAA Bank Field
Sunday, September 27, 2020
TEAMSTIME (ET)TVLOCATION
LA Rams at Buffalo1:00 PMFOXNew Era Field
Chicago at Atlanta1:00 PMFOXMercedes-Benz Stadium
Washington at Cleveland1:00 PMFOXFirstEnergy Stadium
Tennessee at Minnesota1:00 PMCBSU.S. Bank Stadium
Las Vegas at New England1:00 PMCBSGillette Stadium
San Francisco at NY Giants1:00 PMFOXMetLife Stadium
Cincinnati at Philadelphia1:00 PMCBSLincoln Financial Field
Houston at Pittsburgh1:00 PMCBSHeinz Field
NY Jets at Indianapolis4:05 PMCBSLucas Oil Stadium
Carolina at LA Chargers4:05 PMCBSSoFi Stadium
Tampa Bay at Denver4:25 PMFOXEmpower Field at Mile High
Detroit at Arizona4:25 PMFOXState Farm Stadium
Dallas at Seattle4:25 PMFOXCenturyLink Field
Green Bay at New Orleans8:20 PMNBCMercedes-Benz Superdome
Monday, September 28, 2020
TEAMSTIME (ET)TVLOCATION
Kansas City at Baltimore8:15 PMESPNM&T Stadium




09-23-20, 07:52 PM
Re: 2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 3
Week 3 Broadcast maps:

https://506sports.com/nfl.php?yr=2020&wk=3
09-23-20, 08:00 PM
Re: 2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 3
8 morning games and 5 afternoon games is way preferable to 10 morning and 3 afternoon games, which is what we normally see pre-first Bye. Should make a much nicer Sunday Afternoon on Red Zone/Sunday Ticket.
09-23-20, 08:05 PM
Re: 2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 3
I agree. Red Zone really slows down when there's just three games on in the afternoon.
