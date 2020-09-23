2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 3
|WEEK 3
|Thursday, September 24, 2020
|TEAMS
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|LOCATION
|Miami at Jacksonville
|8:20 PM
|NFL
|TIAA Bank Field
|Sunday, September 27, 2020
|TEAMS
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|LOCATION
|LA Rams at Buffalo
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|New Era Field
|Chicago at Atlanta
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|Washington at Cleveland
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|FirstEnergy Stadium
|Tennessee at Minnesota
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|Las Vegas at New England
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Gillette Stadium
|San Francisco at NY Giants
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|MetLife Stadium
|Cincinnati at Philadelphia
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Lincoln Financial Field
|Houston at Pittsburgh
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Heinz Field
|NY Jets at Indianapolis
|4:05 PM
|CBS
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Carolina at LA Chargers
|4:05 PM
|CBS
|SoFi Stadium
|Tampa Bay at Denver
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|Empower Field at Mile High
|Detroit at Arizona
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|State Farm Stadium
|Dallas at Seattle
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|CenturyLink Field
|Green Bay at New Orleans
|8:20 PM
|NBC
|Mercedes-Benz Superdome
|Monday, September 28, 2020
|TEAMS
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|LOCATION
|Kansas City at Baltimore
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
|M&T Stadium
Re: 2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 3
8 morning games and 5 afternoon games is way preferable to 10 morning and 3 afternoon games, which is what we normally see pre-first Bye. Should make a much nicer Sunday Afternoon on Red Zone/Sunday Ticket.
Re: 2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 3
I agree. Red Zone really slows down when there's just three games on in the afternoon.
