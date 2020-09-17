College Football 2020: Week 3
College Football 2020: Week 3
Apparently, last week was week two, but I don't remember there being a week one. Anyway, there were two games that were supposed to be played tomorrow. Campbell at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 pm Est on ESPN is still a go. Houston at #16 Memphis has been postponed. Check out the link below for the rest of the Week 3 games and times.
https://www.espn.com/college-football/schedule
