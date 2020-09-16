2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 2
2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 2
|WEEK 2
|Thursday, September 17, 2020
|TEAMS
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|LOCATION
|Cincinnati at Cleveland
|8:20 PM
|NBC
|FirstEnergy Stadium
|Sunday, September 20, 2020
|TEAMS
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|LOCATION
|NY Giants at Chicago
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Soldier Field
|Atlanta at Dallas
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|AT&T Stadium
|Detroit at Green Bay
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Lambeau Field
|Jacksonville at Tennessee
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Nissan Stadium
|Minnesota at Indianapolis
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Carolina at Tampa Bay
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Raymond James Stadium
|Buffalo at Miami
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Hard Rock Stadium
|San Francisco at NY Jets
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|MetLife Stadium
|LA Rams at Philadelphia
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Lincoln Financial Field
|Denver at Pittsburgh
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Heinz Field
|Washington at Arizona
|4:05 PM
|FOX
|State Farm Stadium
|Kansas City at LA Chargers
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|SoFi Stadium
|Baltimore at Houston
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|NRG Stadium
|New England at Seattle
|8:20 PM
|NBC
|CenturyLink Field
|Monday, September 21, 2020
|TEAMS
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|LOCATION
|New Orleans at Las Vegas
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
|Allegiant Stadium
Re: 2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 2
Hope week 2 is better than week 1.
Week one was awful.
Week one was awful.
Re: 2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 2
I can see a OBJ meltdown coming soon.
Maybe he does ok this week but he has not done shit since he left the Giants.
Maybe it is Mayfield or maybe with all the injuries he is washed up and not the same guy,.
Maybe he does ok this week but he has not done shit since he left the Giants.
Maybe it is Mayfield or maybe with all the injuries he is washed up and not the same guy,.
Raiders vs Saints the MNF game will be simulcast on ABC
