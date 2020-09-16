DVD Talk Forum

2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 2

2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 2

   
09-16-20, 07:26 PM
2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 2
WEEK 2
Thursday, September 17, 2020
TEAMSTIME (ET)TVLOCATION
Cincinnati at Cleveland8:20 PMNBCFirstEnergy Stadium
Sunday, September 20, 2020
TEAMSTIME (ET)TVLOCATION
NY Giants at Chicago1:00 PMCBSSoldier Field
Atlanta at Dallas1:00 PMFOXAT&T Stadium
Detroit at Green Bay1:00 PMFOXLambeau Field
Jacksonville at Tennessee1:00 PMCBSNissan Stadium
Minnesota at Indianapolis1:00 PMFOXLucas Oil Stadium
Carolina at Tampa Bay1:00 PMFOXRaymond James Stadium
Buffalo at Miami1:00 PMCBSHard Rock Stadium
San Francisco at NY Jets1:00 PMFOXMetLife Stadium
LA Rams at Philadelphia1:00 PMFOXLincoln Financial Field
Denver at Pittsburgh1:00 PMCBSHeinz Field
Washington at Arizona4:05 PMFOXState Farm Stadium
Kansas City at LA Chargers4:25 PMCBSSoFi Stadium
Baltimore at Houston4:25 PMCBSNRG Stadium
New England at Seattle8:20 PMNBCCenturyLink Field

Monday, September 21, 2020
TEAMSTIME (ET)TVLOCATION
New Orleans at Las Vegas8:15 PMESPNAllegiant Stadium

09-16-20, 07:27 PM
Re: 2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 2
Week 2 broadcast maps:

https://506sports.com/nfl.php?yr=2020&wk=2
09-16-20, 07:46 PM
Re: 2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 2
Hope week 2 is better than week 1.

Week one was awful.
09-16-20, 07:47 PM
Re: 2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 2
I can see a OBJ meltdown coming soon.

Maybe he does ok this week but he has not done shit since he left the Giants.

Maybe it is Mayfield or maybe with all the injuries he is washed up and not the same guy,.
09-16-20, 07:50 PM
Re: 2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 2
Raiders vs Saints the MNF game will be simulcast on ABC
09-16-20, 08:11 PM
Re: 2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 2
Originally Posted by JeffTheAlpaca View Post
Raiders vs Saints the MNF game will be simulcast on ABC
I've got tickets!


Wait, what? .... Seriously? ...
