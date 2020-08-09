2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 1
2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 1
|WEEK 1
|Thursday, September 10, 2020
|TEAMS
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|LOCATION
|Houston at Kansas City
|8:20 PM
|NBC
|Arrowhead Stadium
|Sunday, September 13, 2020
|TEAMS
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|LOCATION
|Seattle at Atlanta
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|NY Jets at Buffalo
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Bills Stadium
|Chicago at Detroit
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Ford Field
|Green Bay at Minnesota
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|Philadelphia at Washington
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|FedEx Field
|Miami at New England
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Gillette Stadium
|Las Vegas at Carolina
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Bank of America Stadium
|Indianapolis at Jacksonville
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|TIAA Bank Field
|Cleveland at Baltimore
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|M&T Bank Stadium
|LA Chargers at Cincinnati
|4:05 PM
|CBS
|Paul Brown Stadium
|Tampa Bay at New Orleans
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|Mercedes-Benz Superdome
|Arizona at San Francisco
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|Levis Stadium
|Dallas at LA Rams
|8:20 PM
|NBC
|SoFi Stadium
|Monday, September 14, 2020
|TEAMS
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|LOCATION
|Pittsburgh at NY Giants
|7:15 PM
|ESPN
|MetLife Stadium
|Tennessee at Denver
|10:10 PM
|ESPN
|Empower Field at Mile High
Yay!!!!!!
I'll be honest, my excitement level is not there this year. It's been a long year already and I'm hoping that the NFL will be able to finish off the season and playoffs.
