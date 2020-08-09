DVD Talk Forum

2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 1

   
2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 1
WEEK 1
Thursday, September 10, 2020
TEAMSTIME (ET)TVLOCATION
Houston at Kansas City8:20 PMNBCArrowhead Stadium
Sunday, September 13, 2020
TEAMSTIME (ET)TVLOCATION
Seattle at Atlanta1:00 PMFOXMercedes-Benz Stadium
NY Jets at Buffalo1:00 PMCBSBills Stadium
Chicago at Detroit1:00 PMFOXFord Field
Green Bay at Minnesota1:00 PMFOXU.S. Bank Stadium
Philadelphia at Washington1:00 PMFOXFedEx Field
Miami at New England1:00 PMCBSGillette Stadium
Las Vegas at Carolina1:00 PMCBSBank of America Stadium
Indianapolis at Jacksonville1:00 PMCBSTIAA Bank Field
Cleveland at Baltimore1:00 PMCBSM&T Bank Stadium
LA Chargers at Cincinnati4:05 PMCBSPaul Brown Stadium
Tampa Bay at New Orleans4:25 PMFOXMercedes-Benz Superdome
Arizona at San Francisco4:25 PMFOXLevis Stadium
Dallas at LA Rams8:20 PMNBCSoFi Stadium
Monday, September 14, 2020
TEAMSTIME (ET)TVLOCATION
Pittsburgh at NY Giants7:15 PMESPNMetLife Stadium
Tennessee at Denver10:10 PMESPNEmpower Field at Mile High

Re: 2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 1
Week 1 Broadcast maps:

https://506sports.com/nfl.php?yr=2020&wk=1
Re: 2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 1
Yay!!!!!!
Re: 2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 1
I'll be honest, my excitement level is not there this year. It's been a long year already and I'm hoping that the NFL will be able to finish off the season and playoffs.
