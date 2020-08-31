Re: Legendary Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson dead at 78

He did play 2 years for the Boston Celtics.



He appeared in 10 games during the 1965-66 season and my first ever NBA game was early December 1965 Celtics @ Pistons and I just checked his game log's for that season and he didn't appear in that game.



He was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in the expansion draft but never played a game with them.