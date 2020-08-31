Legendary Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson dead at 78
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Legendary Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson dead at 78
RIP
One of the greatest college basketball coaches.
Man, this year has been fucked up in entertainment and now sports. Lute Olson died a few days ago and now Thompson.
#3
Re: Legendary Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson dead at 78
He did play 2 years for the Boston Celtics.
He appeared in 10 games during the 1965-66 season and my first ever NBA game was early December 1965 Celtics @ Pistons and I just checked his game log's for that season and he didn't appear in that game.
He was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in the expansion draft but never played a game with them.
He appeared in 10 games during the 1965-66 season and my first ever NBA game was early December 1965 Celtics @ Pistons and I just checked his game log's for that season and he didn't appear in that game.
He was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in the expansion draft but never played a game with them.
Last edited by dvd-4-life; 08-31-20 at 09:24 AM.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 14,288
Received 50 Likes on 48 Posts
Re: Legendary Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson dead at 78
He and Patrick Ewing formed a legendary connection.
#5
#6
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Re: Legendary Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson dead at 78
Hard to believe that he only won 1 title in his all years of coaching and all the talent that came across Georgetown.
Should have won back to back titles, but Villanova got lucky in 1985. But I enjoyed watching all those Hoya teams.
He was an analyst on the NBA on TNT for awhile. Very low key as an analyst.
Should have won back to back titles, but Villanova got lucky in 1985. But I enjoyed watching all those Hoya teams.
He was an analyst on the NBA on TNT for awhile. Very low key as an analyst.
Last edited by DJariya; 08-31-20 at 01:05 PM.
#7
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Re: Legendary Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson dead at 78
Patrick Ewing, the current Georgetown HC, released a statement
#8
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: The Phantom Zone
Posts: 23,300
Received 93 Likes on 83 Posts
Re: Legendary Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson dead at 78
A huge figure in DC sports. Allen Iverson may not have played college ball or had a pro career if not for Thompson - the big schools all withdrew their offers after the bowling alley incident. Allen's mom went directly to Thompson and pleaded for Georgetown to take him, saying she thought AI would end up in a life of crime and/or jail if he couldn't play basketball. Thompson hadn't even recruited AI before the request.
As a coach I'd say he was a better recruiter with an eye for NBA talent than actual x's and o's guy. His teams usually under performed their talent level after the Ewing years.
As a coach I'd say he was a better recruiter with an eye for NBA talent than actual x's and o's guy. His teams usually under performed their talent level after the Ewing years.
#10
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Re: Legendary Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson dead at 78
AI's speech about John Thompson when he was inducted into the Basketball HOF
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off