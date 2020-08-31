DVD Talk Forum

Legendary Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson dead at 78

Legendary Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson dead at 78

   
08-31-20, 05:39 AM
Legendary Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson dead at 78



RIP

One of the greatest college basketball coaches.

Man, this year has been fucked up in entertainment and now sports. Lute Olson died a few days ago and now Thompson.
08-31-20, 06:18 AM
Re: Legendary Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson dead at 78
Sad to see him gone.

A total legend in the DC sports community.
08-31-20, 08:12 AM
Re: Legendary Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson dead at 78
He did play 2 years for the Boston Celtics.

He appeared in 10 games during the 1965-66 season and my first ever NBA game was early December 1965 Celtics @ Pistons and I just checked his game log's for that season and he didn't appear in that game.

He was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in the expansion draft but never played a game with them.
08-31-20, 08:58 AM
Re: Legendary Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson dead at 78
He and Patrick Ewing formed a legendary connection.

08-31-20, 10:50 AM
Re: Legendary Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson dead at 78
Originally Posted by JeffTheAlpaca View Post
He and Patrick Ewing formed a legendary connection.
Ewing, Mourning and Mutombo, I remember thinking where the heck was Thompson getting these guys?
08-31-20, 12:58 PM
Re: Legendary Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson dead at 78
Hard to believe that he only won 1 title in his all years of coaching and all the talent that came across Georgetown.

Should have won back to back titles, but Villanova got lucky in 1985. But I enjoyed watching all those Hoya teams.

He was an analyst on the NBA on TNT for awhile. Very low key as an analyst.
08-31-20, 03:53 PM
Re: Legendary Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson dead at 78
Patrick Ewing, the current Georgetown HC, released a statement
08-31-20, 04:42 PM
Re: Legendary Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson dead at 78
A huge figure in DC sports. Allen Iverson may not have played college ball or had a pro career if not for Thompson - the big schools all withdrew their offers after the bowling alley incident. Allen's mom went directly to Thompson and pleaded for Georgetown to take him, saying she thought AI would end up in a life of crime and/or jail if he couldn't play basketball. Thompson hadn't even recruited AI before the request.

As a coach I'd say he was a better recruiter with an eye for NBA talent than actual x's and o's guy. His teams usually under performed their talent level after the Ewing years.
08-31-20, 05:40 PM
Re: Legendary Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson dead at 78
Big Georgetown fan here. This one hurts.

RIP, Big John.
08-31-20, 07:35 PM
Re: Legendary Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson dead at 78
AI's speech about John Thompson when he was inducted into the Basketball HOF
