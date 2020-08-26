2020 NFL predictions
#1
2020 NFL predictions
I looked back at last year's thread and it was started pretty close to now.
What are your predictions for the 2020 NFL season?
-I think ratings will decline.
-Drew Brees, Big Ben, Phillip Rivers, and Tom Brady will retire.
-The New England Patriots will tank for Trevor Lawrence.
-Dream Super Bowl Matchup would be the Chiefs vs. Saints
#2
Re: 2020 NFL predictions
Literally no way Belichick lets the Pats tank. That Division is winnable, especially with Cam under center.
