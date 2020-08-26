DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Sports Talk
Reload this Page >

2020 NFL predictions

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Sports Talk Discuss all things Sports Related

2020 NFL predictions

   
Old 08-26-20, 07:57 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Bluelitespecial's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Posts: 8,579
Received 60 Likes on 46 Posts
2020 NFL predictions
I looked back at last year's thread and it was started pretty close to now.

What are your predictions for the 2020 NFL season?

-I think ratings will decline.
-Drew Brees, Big Ben, Phillip Rivers, and Tom Brady will retire.
-The New England Patriots will tank for Trevor Lawrence.
-Dream Super Bowl Matchup would be the Chiefs vs. Saints
Bluelitespecial is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-26-20, 07:59 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 49,006
Received 630 Likes on 381 Posts
Re: 2020 NFL predictions
Literally no way Belichick lets the Pats tank. That Division is winnable, especially with Cam under center.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-26-20, 08:00 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Bluelitespecial's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Posts: 8,579
Received 60 Likes on 46 Posts
Re: 2020 NFL predictions
8 players opted out for them so it could be part of some sinister Tank Plan.
Bluelitespecial is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-26-20, 08:10 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
tommyp007's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: Kingsport, TN
Posts: 5,831
Received 3 Likes on 3 Posts
Re: 2020 NFL predictions
My team will SUUUUCK.
tommyp007 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-26-20, 08:58 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
lwhy?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 5,330
Received 34 Likes on 29 Posts
Re: 2020 NFL predictions
The Patriots could be tanking for Trevor.
lwhy? is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Sports Talk
View Next Unread
2020 MLB regular season thread, Coronavirus edition

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.