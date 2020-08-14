Re: Official 2020 NBA Off-Season Thread

Suns are officially the first team to win their last 8 games and not make the playoffs. Of course, usually if you're that far out you start tanking, but still an incredible feat, I would be very encouraged as a Suns fan.



The announcers for the game yesterday said that only two players on the whole team are married with kids, and they started speculating that the lack of distractions in the bubble may have helped the team. I'm not sure there's any way of knowing for sure but that's a hilarious theory.



Speaking of, we have no idea what the state of the virus is going to be whenever they get around to next season so maybe the bubble Suns will continue (though obviously they can't be in the bubble long term).