2020 PGA Championship
Wow no thread?

anyhow we have the possibility of a mutli-player playoff with a bunch of players within 3 shots of the leaders
Just popping in to say, this tournament is insane.
Onions eagle by Morikawa on 16.

Koepka sucked today. That was surprising.
