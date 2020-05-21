DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Sports Talk
Reload this Page >

Man in the Arena: Tom Brady (ESPN) -- 9-part documentary series on Tom Brady -- Coming in 2021

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Sports Talk Discuss all things Sports Related

Man in the Arena: Tom Brady (ESPN) -- 9-part documentary series on Tom Brady -- Coming in 2021

   
Old 05-21-20, 12:52 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 58,792
Received 146 Likes on 123 Posts
Man in the Arena: Tom Brady (ESPN) -- 9-part documentary series on Tom Brady -- Coming in 2021



Coming in 2021, Man in the Arena: Tom Brady is a 9-episode series that will focus on Bradys first-hand account of the most iconic moments of his NFL career, including each of his 9 Super Bowl appearances with the New England Patriots, along with the smaller, seemingly insignificant instances that became pivotal events and paved the path for Brady's journey.

DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 05-21-20, 01:09 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 47,022
Received 309 Likes on 185 Posts
Re: Man in the Arena: Tom Brady (ESPN) -- 9-part documentary series on Tom Brady -- Coming in 2021
Can't wait to not watch that!
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
andicus (05-21-20)
Old 05-21-20, 01:39 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Posts: 9,688
Received 13 Likes on 11 Posts
Re: Man in the Arena: Tom Brady (ESPN) -- 9-part documentary series on Tom Brady -- Coming in 2021
No thanks.

Does anyone understand that there was more than one player on the Patriots when Brady played but funny that no one is ever mentioned.
dvd-4-life is online now  
Reply Like
Old 05-21-20, 01:42 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 58,792
Received 146 Likes on 123 Posts
Re: Man in the Arena: Tom Brady (ESPN) -- 9-part documentary series on Tom Brady -- Coming in 2021
He's one of the greatest NFL players of all-time, but I know that the majority of NFL fans outside of the East coast and Massachusetts hate him,

I'm sure ESPN and NFL Films will do a good job with this.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 05-21-20, 01:50 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: MA
Posts: 13,178
Received 42 Likes on 27 Posts
Re: Man in the Arena: Tom Brady (ESPN) -- 9-part documentary series on Tom Brady -- Coming in 2021
What are they going to talk about for 9 parts? His story isn't nearly as interesting as Jordan.
Noonan is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Sports Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.