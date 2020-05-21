Man in the Arena: Tom Brady (ESPN) -- 9-part documentary series on Tom Brady -- Coming in 2021
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 58,792
Received 146 Likes on 123 Posts
Man in the Arena: Tom Brady (ESPN) -- 9-part documentary series on Tom Brady -- Coming in 2021
Coming in 2021, Man in the Arena: Tom Brady is a 9-episode series that will focus on Bradys first-hand account of the most iconic moments of his NFL career, including each of his 9 Super Bowl appearances with the New England Patriots, along with the smaller, seemingly insignificant instances that became pivotal events and paved the path for Brady's journey.
#3
Re: Man in the Arena: Tom Brady (ESPN) -- 9-part documentary series on Tom Brady -- Coming in 2021
No thanks.
Does anyone understand that there was more than one player on the Patriots when Brady played but funny that no one is ever mentioned.
Does anyone understand that there was more than one player on the Patriots when Brady played but funny that no one is ever mentioned.
#4
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 58,792
Received 146 Likes on 123 Posts
Re: Man in the Arena: Tom Brady (ESPN) -- 9-part documentary series on Tom Brady -- Coming in 2021
He's one of the greatest NFL players of all-time, but I know that the majority of NFL fans outside of the East coast and Massachusetts hate him,
I'm sure ESPN and NFL Films will do a good job with this.
I'm sure ESPN and NFL Films will do a good job with this.
#5
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Man in the Arena: Tom Brady (ESPN) -- 9-part documentary series on Tom Brady -- Coming in 2021
What are they going to talk about for 9 parts? His story isn't nearly as interesting as Jordan.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off