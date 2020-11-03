Coronavirus (Sports World)
Coronavirus (Sports World)
So far today I have heard that the NBAs Golden State Warriors will play the Nets in an empty arena on Thursday while MLB's Seattle Mariners won't be playing in Seattle during the month of March.
The NBA is having governor meeting's today to discuss possible schedule changes(neutral site's,empty arena's etc).
Re: Coronavirus (Sports World)
The NBA is having governor meeting's today to discuss possible schedule changes(neutral site's,empty arena's etc).
Re: Coronavirus (Sports World)
USC and UCLA here has banned fans from attending any Spring home events. So no fans will be seeing Spring football, baseball and softball etc.
