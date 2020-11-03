DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Sports Talk
Reload this Page >

Coronavirus (Sports World)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Sports Talk Discuss all things Sports Related

Coronavirus (Sports World)

   
Old 03-11-20, 01:41 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Posts: 9,184
Received 8 Likes on 6 Posts
Coronavirus (Sports World)
So far today I have heard that the NBAs Golden State Warriors will play the Nets in an empty arena on Thursday while MLB's Seattle Mariners won't be playing in Seattle during the month of March.

The NBA is having governor meeting's today to discuss possible schedule changes(neutral site's,empty arena's etc).
dvd-4-life is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-11-20, 01:42 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: MA
Posts: 13,001
Received 26 Likes on 18 Posts
Re: Coronavirus (Sports World)
Originally Posted by dvd-4-life View Post
So far today I have heard that the NBAs Golden State Warriors will play the Nets in an empty arena on Thursday while MLB's Seattle Mariners won't be playing in Seattle during the month of March.

The NBA is having governor meeting's today to discuss possible schedule changes(neutral site's,empty arena's etc).
San Francisco has banned all gatherings of more than 1k. Warriors will probably finish off the season with no fans in attendance.
Noonan is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-11-20, 01:44 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Posts: 9,184
Received 8 Likes on 6 Posts
Re: Coronavirus (Sports World)
Same goes with the NHL San Jose Sharks plus their AHL affiliate.
dvd-4-life is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-11-20, 01:46 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 57,473
Received 57 Likes on 45 Posts
Re: Coronavirus (Sports World)
USC and UCLA here has banned fans from attending any Spring home events. So no fans will be seeing Spring football, baseball and softball etc.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-11-20, 01:50 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Posts: 9,184
Received 8 Likes on 6 Posts
Re: Coronavirus (Sports World)
They were just saying on MSNBC that a third of the population of the USA might get the virus.
dvd-4-life is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Sports Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.