Is Golf Losing Its Popularity Yearly?
Is Golf Losing Its Popularity Yearly?
Greetings!
In childhood, I had a dream to play golf but didn't get this chance due to different reasons. However, now, I want my daughter to be a part of this great sports but I am silently watching that the interest of people is declining in this particular sports. Few people think it is expensive due to membership costs and consider it sports of rich people. Do you think the same? Secondly, various news articles also refer each year that golf is losing its charm. To stop the trend of decline in golf membership UK golf organizations are thinking to reduce the membership costs Golf faces an important year to stop declining memberships | The Golf Business but I don't think it is the solution.
Probably, they need to modernize the game with improved access as well. When I talked with various people they also mentioned climate changes and other uncertain things a reason for the decline of golf in Europe https://www.minnpost.com/cityscape/2...-golf-courses/. In my opinion, golf courses should try to engage the youth via more media coverage and fewer fees otherwise, golf will become history.
Secondly, as I am doing golf stuff shopping for my daughter so I also need to know a budget-friendly and good quality hybrid golf club for high handicappers. I found some good suggestions here https://golf-hook.com/reviews/best-h...-handicappers/ but I am not sure either they would be enough good for fast-growing teens or not. I am going with hybrid golf clubs because according to her coach hybrid ones are easy to hit by beginners. I shortlisted the Cobra Golf and Callaway Rogue. However, I don't want to invest more than $250. Please give me suggestions according to my budget.
