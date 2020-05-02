Moves Your Team Has Made That You've Loved & Hated

I thought this might be an interesting thread. When the news of last night's Mookie Betts trade broke, I couldn't help but think that the Dodgers fans would be celebrating the move. They didn't give up that much to acquire a superstar. And if you're a Sox fan, that trade would be a punch in the gut. There can't be a Boston fan that believes this is a good deal for them.



So the question is this: What trade did your team make that you absolutely loved? And perhaps which one did you hate as soon as you heard the news? And this could be answered for any sport. Also, I'm emphasizing your reaction at the time of the deal, not looking back it years later.



I'll stick with MLB since that's what prompted the thread, but I recall as a young boy being crushed when the Cardinals traded Keith Hernandez. I liked him as a player. The 2 pitchers received in return weren't big names (Neil Allen was a much-talked-about reliever), but it felt immediately as if the Mets robbed the Cardinals, even without being able to see a social media reaction back then. A close 2nd might have been when the Cards dealt Willie McGee to Oakland in 1990. A fan favorite to this day, it was tough to see a beloved player shipped out despite it turning out well and being the right move.



As far as trades I loved, I remember being in awe of St. Louis bringing in Mark McGwire. At the time, it was unknown if he would simply be a mid-season rental as a pending free agent. The pitchers they sent to Oakland could have turned into something, but the excitement of St. Louis going after a big name was huge. I recall leaving a 2nd shift job and listening to St. Louis sports talk radio discussing the deal and having a big smile on my face all the way home.



There's probably others for me. What about you?

