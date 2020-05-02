Moves Your Team Has Made That You've Loved & Hated
Moves Your Team Has Made That You've Loved & Hated
I thought this might be an interesting thread. When the news of last night's Mookie Betts trade broke, I couldn't help but think that the Dodgers fans would be celebrating the move. They didn't give up that much to acquire a superstar. And if you're a Sox fan, that trade would be a punch in the gut. There can't be a Boston fan that believes this is a good deal for them.
So the question is this: What trade did your team make that you absolutely loved? And perhaps which one did you hate as soon as you heard the news? And this could be answered for any sport. Also, I'm emphasizing your reaction at the time of the deal, not looking back it years later.
I'll stick with MLB since that's what prompted the thread, but I recall as a young boy being crushed when the Cardinals traded Keith Hernandez. I liked him as a player. The 2 pitchers received in return weren't big names (Neil Allen was a much-talked-about reliever), but it felt immediately as if the Mets robbed the Cardinals, even without being able to see a social media reaction back then. A close 2nd might have been when the Cards dealt Willie McGee to Oakland in 1990. A fan favorite to this day, it was tough to see a beloved player shipped out despite it turning out well and being the right move.
As far as trades I loved, I remember being in awe of St. Louis bringing in Mark McGwire. At the time, it was unknown if he would simply be a mid-season rental as a pending free agent. The pitchers they sent to Oakland could have turned into something, but the excitement of St. Louis going after a big name was huge. I recall leaving a 2nd shift job and listening to St. Louis sports talk radio discussing the deal and having a big smile on my face all the way home.
There's probably others for me. What about you?
Re: Moves Your Team Has Made That You've Loved & Hated
I hated losing Clevinger. Especially since Pestano was garbage and Clevinger went on to become a pretty good pitcher. Letting Napoli go sucked, too. And trading Segura for Greinke.
Re: Moves Your Team Has Made That You've Loved & Hated
Good thread idea.
I'll stick with moves that I liked or disliked at the time it happened since hindsight is always 20/20.
Yankees - Move I Loved: At the time, there was nothing better than the A-Rod trade. He was widely considered the best player in the league and was coming off of multiple MVP seasons. Trading away Alfonso Soriano was a little tough as he was a fan favorite but you don't get players like A-Rod for free. Better yet, this all happened within hours of the trade to Boston completely falling apart.
Move I Hated: Right off the bat, I hated it when Cashman traded Melky Cabrera for Javier Vazquez. Not that Melky was anything special. He was a fine player that had some good moments and was a bottom of the lineup starter. But Vazquez SUCKED and this was the second time Cashman had traded for him. I never understood that trade.
NY Jets - Boy, not a whole lot to love. I'll say the move I liked best was the Brett Favre trade in 2008. That was exciting and for a bunch of weeks it looked like the Jets were going to be a contender. Then, in typical Jets fashion, it all fell apart thanks to a bum shoulder and a dick pic. But still, when it happened, I was excited.
Move I hated: Everything surrounding Darrelle Revis. I don't blame the team for the hold outs or signing him to a big deal but I always hated how they traded him, used the draft pick they got in the trade to draft his replacement who was out of the league within 2 years and then hated them bringing him back at a big salary when he was clearly past his prime.
NY Knicks - Move I loved - it has to be the Carmelo Anthony trade. The Knicks were looking up in that 2010 season and adding Melo seemed like it would lead to a few years of playoff contention. It didn't work out in the long run but there's no doubt that it was exciting at the time.
Move I hated - JFC, where do I start?
NY Islanders - Move I Loved - not a trade or signing, but the best thing the franchise ever did was firing Garth Snow and Doug Weight and hiring Lou Lamoriello and Barry Trotz. The Islanders were a historically cheap franchise and the new ownership put their chips in the middle and spent big to get those two guys. Two years later and the Islanders are in much better shape as a franchise.
Move I Hated - 15 year contract for Rick Dipietro. 15 years.
