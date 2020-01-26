DVD Talk Forum

Kobe Bryant dead? (Merged)

Kobe Bryant dead? (Merged)

   
Old 01-26-20, 02:44 PM
Kobe Bryant dead? (Merged)
TMZ is reporting he died in the helicopter crash this morning in.. ugh.

Some say the website got hacked. It was on the front page but now the site seems to be down. Either it was hacked or everyone is pounding it trying to get more info.
Old 01-26-20, 02:45 PM
re: Kobe Bryant dead? (Merged)
damn...
Old 01-26-20, 02:50 PM
re: Kobe Bryant dead? (Merged)
Other sites are reporting BUT they're sourcing the TMZ story.
Old 01-26-20, 02:51 PM
re: Kobe Bryant dead? (Merged)
Saw this several minutes ago. No one else is reporting this at all. I know the Chicago Bears twitter account got hacked. Hopefully is the same here.
Old 01-26-20, 02:52 PM
re: Kobe Bryant dead? (Merged)
Originally Posted by General Zod View Post
Some say the website got hacked. It was on the front page but now the site seems to be down. Either it was hacked or everyone is pounding it trying to get more info.
TMZ is up, and that's on the first page (the Kobe is Dead story).

If it really is being reported by TMZ then I tend to believe it's true. They're usually fairly reliable, and they don't wait to publish their news like more traditional outlets do.
Old 01-26-20, 02:53 PM
re: Kobe Bryant dead? (Merged)
Originally Posted by The Valeyard View Post
Other sites are reporting BUT they're sourcing the TMZ story.
They are usually pretty good with this stuff..
Old 01-26-20, 02:53 PM
re: Kobe Bryant dead? (Merged)
Man, right after Lebron passed him yesterday? That's some weird coincidence if true (hopefully not)
Old 01-26-20, 02:54 PM
re: Kobe Bryant dead? (Merged)
I guarantee you that as soon as that hit TMZ both ESPN and CNN began scrambling to try and confirm the story.
Old 01-26-20, 02:54 PM
re: Kobe Bryant dead? (Merged)
Originally Posted by B5Erik View Post
TMZ is up, and that's on the first page (the Kobe is Dead story).

If it really is being reported by TMZ then I tend to believe it's true. They're usually fairly reliable, and they don't wait to publish their news like more traditional outlets do.
Yeah I was hoping they got hacked but it's been a while now.. if it was they'd have pulled the plug on the server by now I would have thought.

Damn.. this is going to be rough if true. What a great guy.
Old 01-26-20, 02:56 PM
re: Kobe Bryant dead? (Merged)
CNN just published the helicopter crash story, noting 5 people dead - but nothing about Kobe.

That is the first step in confirming the Kobe part of the story.
Old 01-26-20, 02:57 PM
re: Kobe Bryant dead? (Merged)
Apparently is real. other sources are confirming this right now
Old 01-26-20, 02:57 PM
re: Kobe Bryant dead? (Merged)
Originally Posted by General Zod View Post
Damn.. this is going to be rough if true. What a great guy.
Yeah, but he was no Chris Benoit...
Old 01-26-20, 02:57 PM
re: Kobe Bryant dead? (Merged)
Heartbreaking. My favorite player. What a shame.

Seeing it on TV now
Old 01-26-20, 02:57 PM
re: Kobe Bryant dead? (Merged)
Unbelievable.
Old 01-26-20, 02:58 PM
re: Kobe Bryant dead? (Merged)
TMZ is the only one reporting on it as fact and the other news outlets are piggybacking off of that. The Sheriff's office has only said that a helicopter crashed killing 5 people. They have not released names yet. Unless TMZ already gathered the flight log, IDK.
Old 01-26-20, 02:58 PM
re: Kobe Bryant dead? (Merged)
RIP. Leaving behind kids and family. Holy shit
Old 01-26-20, 02:59 PM
re: Kobe Bryant dead? (Merged)
Originally Posted by Why So Blu? View Post
TMZ is the only one reporting on it as fact and the other news outlets are piggybacking off of that. The Sheriff's office has only said that a helicopter crashed killing 5 people. They have not released names yet. Unless TMZ already gathered the flight log, IDK.
TMZ may be the best at getting information in the business. Their biggest problem is that because they get the stories up so quickly they occasionally run things that aren't 100% accurate, but that is fairly rare.
Old 01-26-20, 03:00 PM
re: Kobe Bryant dead? (Merged)
Originally Posted by Why So Blu? View Post
TMZ is the only one reporting on it as fact and the other news outlets are piggybacking off of that. The Sheriff's office has only said that a helicopter crashed killing 5 people. They have not released names yet. Unless TMZ already gathered the flight log, IDK.
Woj just tweeted it is real. It is real.
Old 01-26-20, 03:01 PM
re: Kobe Bryant dead? (Merged)
Yep Woj just tweeted. Beat me to it. Strange NBA or ESPN havent posted yet
Old 01-26-20, 03:04 PM
re: Kobe Bryant dead? (Merged)
Jesus ... doesn't look good
Old 01-26-20, 03:04 PM
re: Kobe Bryant dead? (Merged)
CNN has confirmed
Old 01-26-20, 03:05 PM
re: Kobe Bryant dead? (Merged)
ESPN is now reporting it.

Confirmed by one of their sources.

Looks like it's true.
Old 01-26-20, 03:05 PM
re: Kobe Bryant dead? (Merged)
Fuck....all the major news outlets are picking this up. OMFG. ESPN and NBA TV haven't reported it yet.

CNN says they confirmed it's him.
Old 01-26-20, 03:06 PM
re: Kobe Bryant dead? (Merged)
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
Heartbreaking. My favorite player. What a shame.

Seeing it on TV now
Same. He's been my favorite player since he came in the league and we're only a couple months apart in age. I wore Kobe jerseys so much during pickup games that the majority of people playing didn't know my real name and would call me Kobe. This has been the only celebrity death that has got to me. Terrible news.
Old 01-26-20, 03:07 PM
re: Kobe Bryant dead? (Merged)
Just saw this.
