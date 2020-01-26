DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Sports Talk
Reload this Page >

Kobe Bryant dead at 41

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Sports Talk Discuss all things Sports Related

Kobe Bryant dead at 41

   
Old 01-26-20, 02:44 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Ruler
Thread Starter
 
General Zod's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2001
Location: Santa Clarita, CA
Posts: 21,526
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Kobe Bryant dead at 41
TMZ is reporting he died in the helicopter crash this morning in.. ugh.

Some say the website got hacked. It was on the front page but now the site seems to be down. Either it was hacked or everyone is pounding it trying to get more info.
General Zod is online now  
Reply Like

Popular Reply

01-26-20, 05:44 PM
sinned
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: 3rd Rock from the Sun
Posts: 1,562
Received 19 Likes on 3 Posts
re: Kobe Bryant dead at 41
Between the constant thread crapping here, and the one in the MLB Thread as well (yeah, we know San Diego is a small market team, you said it 1,000,000 times already), the mods need to take action regarding this user. Like this post if you agree so that the mods will take notice.
 
14  Jump to Original Reply
Old 01-26-20, 02:45 PM
  #2  
TGM
DVD Talk Legend
 
TGM's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Massachusetts
Posts: 15,849
Received 17 Likes on 14 Posts
re: Kobe Bryant dead at 41
damn...
TGM is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-26-20, 02:50 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
The Valeyard's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Building attractions one theme park at a time.
Posts: 10,612
Received 5 Likes on 3 Posts
re: Kobe Bryant dead at 41
Other sites are reporting BUT they're sourcing the TMZ story.
The Valeyard is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-26-20, 02:51 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Red Hood's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2015
Posts: 5,718
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
re: Kobe Bryant dead at 41
Saw this several minutes ago. No one else is reporting this at all. I know the Chicago Bears twitter account got hacked. Hopefully is the same here.
Red Hood is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-26-20, 02:52 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
B5Erik's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Southern California
Posts: 9,310
Received 12 Likes on 11 Posts
re: Kobe Bryant dead at 41
Originally Posted by General Zod View Post
Some say the website got hacked. It was on the front page but now the site seems to be down. Either it was hacked or everyone is pounding it trying to get more info.
TMZ is up, and that's on the first page (the Kobe is Dead story).

If it really is being reported by TMZ then I tend to believe it's true. They're usually fairly reliable, and they don't wait to publish their news like more traditional outlets do.
B5Erik is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-26-20, 02:53 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk God
 
Deftones's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 75,016
Received 5 Likes on 4 Posts
re: Kobe Bryant dead at 41
Originally Posted by The Valeyard View Post
Other sites are reporting BUT they're sourcing the TMZ story.
They are usually pretty good with this stuff..
Deftones is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-26-20, 02:53 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 28,163
Received 26 Likes on 20 Posts
re: Kobe Bryant dead at 41
Man, right after Lebron passed him yesterday? That's some weird coincidence if true (hopefully not)
fujishig is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-26-20, 02:54 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
B5Erik's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Southern California
Posts: 9,310
Received 12 Likes on 11 Posts
re: Kobe Bryant dead at 41
I guarantee you that as soon as that hit TMZ both ESPN and CNN began scrambling to try and confirm the story.
B5Erik is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-26-20, 02:54 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Ruler
Thread Starter
 
General Zod's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2001
Location: Santa Clarita, CA
Posts: 21,526
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
re: Kobe Bryant dead at 41
Originally Posted by B5Erik View Post
TMZ is up, and that's on the first page (the Kobe is Dead story).

If it really is being reported by TMZ then I tend to believe it's true. They're usually fairly reliable, and they don't wait to publish their news like more traditional outlets do.
Yeah I was hoping they got hacked but it's been a while now.. if it was they'd have pulled the plug on the server by now I would have thought.

Damn.. this is going to be rough if true. What a great guy.
General Zod is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-26-20, 02:56 PM
  #10  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
B5Erik's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Southern California
Posts: 9,310
Received 12 Likes on 11 Posts
re: Kobe Bryant dead at 41
CNN just published the helicopter crash story, noting 5 people dead - but nothing about Kobe.

That is the first step in confirming the Kobe part of the story.
B5Erik is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-26-20, 02:57 PM
  #11  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Red Hood's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2015
Posts: 5,718
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
re: Kobe Bryant dead at 41
Apparently is real. other sources are confirming this right now
Red Hood is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-26-20, 02:57 PM
  #12  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 44,998
Received 53 Likes on 36 Posts
re: Kobe Bryant dead at 41
Heartbreaking. My favorite player. What a shame.

Seeing it on TV now
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-26-20, 02:57 PM
  #13  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Cardsfan111's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Indiana
Posts: 17,303
Likes: 0
Received 15 Likes on 8 Posts
re: Kobe Bryant dead at 41
Unbelievable.
Cardsfan111 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-26-20, 02:58 PM
  #14  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Why So Blu?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 30,997
Received 13 Likes on 12 Posts
re: Kobe Bryant dead at 41
TMZ is the only one reporting on it as fact and the other news outlets are piggybacking off of that. The Sheriff's office has only said that a helicopter crashed killing 5 people. They have not released names yet. Unless TMZ already gathered the flight log, IDK.
Why So Blu? is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-26-20, 02:58 PM
  #15  
Senior Member
 
Join Date: Sep 2004
Posts: 473
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
re: Kobe Bryant dead at 41
RIP. Leaving behind kids and family. Holy shit
koops is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-26-20, 02:59 PM
  #16  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
B5Erik's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Southern California
Posts: 9,310
Received 12 Likes on 11 Posts
re: Kobe Bryant dead at 41
Originally Posted by Why So Blu? View Post
TMZ is the only one reporting on it as fact and the other news outlets are piggybacking off of that. The Sheriff's office has only said that a helicopter crashed killing 5 people. They have not released names yet. Unless TMZ already gathered the flight log, IDK.
TMZ may be the best at getting information in the business. Their biggest problem is that because they get the stories up so quickly they occasionally run things that aren't 100% accurate, but that is fairly rare.
B5Erik is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-26-20, 03:00 PM
  #17  
DVD Talk God
 
Deftones's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 75,016
Received 5 Likes on 4 Posts
re: Kobe Bryant dead at 41
Originally Posted by Why So Blu? View Post
TMZ is the only one reporting on it as fact and the other news outlets are piggybacking off of that. The Sheriff's office has only said that a helicopter crashed killing 5 people. They have not released names yet. Unless TMZ already gathered the flight log, IDK.
Woj just tweeted it is real. It is real.
Deftones is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-26-20, 03:01 PM
  #18  
New Member
 
Join Date: Nov 2019
Posts: 8
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
re: Kobe Bryant dead at 41
Yep Woj just tweeted. Beat me to it. Strange NBA or ESPN havent posted yet
Dramallama is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-26-20, 03:04 PM
  #19  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Oct 2004
Location: Pa
Posts: 11,867
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
re: Kobe Bryant dead at 41
Jesus ... doesn't look good
DthRdrX is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-26-20, 03:04 PM
  #20  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Oct 2004
Location: Pa
Posts: 11,867
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
re: Kobe Bryant dead at 41
CNN has confirmed
DthRdrX is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-26-20, 03:05 PM
  #21  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
B5Erik's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Southern California
Posts: 9,310
Received 12 Likes on 11 Posts
re: Kobe Bryant dead at 41
ESPN is now reporting it.

Confirmed by one of their sources.

Looks like it's true.
B5Erik is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-26-20, 03:05 PM
  #22  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 57,046
Received 24 Likes on 18 Posts
re: Kobe Bryant dead at 41
Fuck....all the major news outlets are picking this up. OMFG. ESPN and NBA TV haven't reported it yet.

CNN says they confirmed it's him.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-26-20, 03:06 PM
  #23  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
The Questyen's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Posts: 3,194
Received 8 Likes on 2 Posts
re: Kobe Bryant dead at 41
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
Heartbreaking. My favorite player. What a shame.

Seeing it on TV now
Same. He's been my favorite player since he came in the league and we're only a couple months apart in age. I wore Kobe jerseys so much during pickup games that the majority of people playing didn't know my real name and would call me Kobe. This has been the only celebrity death that has got to me. Terrible news.
The Questyen is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-26-20, 03:07 PM
  #24  
DVD Talk Legend
 
wishbone's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2005
Posts: 20,975
Likes: 0
Received 11 Likes on 9 Posts
re: Kobe Bryant dead at 41
Just saw this.
wishbone is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-26-20, 03:08 PM
  #25  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Bronkster's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: AnaheimLand, SoCal
Posts: 15,882
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Kobe Bryant is dead!
Holy fuck, I don't even know how to process this.

https://www.latimes.com/california/s...near-calabasas
Bronkster is offline  
Reply Like

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.