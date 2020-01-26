Kobe Bryant dead at 41
Kobe Bryant dead at 41
TMZ is reporting he died in the helicopter crash this morning in.. ugh.
Some say the website got hacked. It was on the front page but now the site seems to be down. Either it was hacked or everyone is pounding it trying to get more info.
Some say the website got hacked. It was on the front page but now the site seems to be down. Either it was hacked or everyone is pounding it trying to get more info.
01-26-20, 05:44 PM
re: Kobe Bryant dead at 41
Between the constant thread crapping here, and the one in the MLB Thread as well (yeah, we know San Diego is a small market team, you said it 1,000,000 times already), the mods need to take action regarding this user.
re: Kobe Bryant dead at 41
Saw this several minutes ago. No one else is reporting this at all. I know the Chicago Bears twitter account got hacked. Hopefully is the same here.
re: Kobe Bryant dead at 41
If it really is being reported by TMZ then I tend to believe it's true. They're usually fairly reliable, and they don't wait to publish their news like more traditional outlets do.
re: Kobe Bryant dead at 41
Damn.. this is going to be rough if true. What a great guy.
re: Kobe Bryant dead at 41
CNN just published the helicopter crash story, noting 5 people dead - but nothing about Kobe.
That is the first step in confirming the Kobe part of the story.
re: Kobe Bryant dead at 41
TMZ is the only one reporting on it as fact and the other news outlets are piggybacking off of that. The Sheriff's office has only said that a helicopter crashed killing 5 people. They have not released names yet. Unless TMZ already gathered the flight log, IDK.
re: Kobe Bryant dead at 41
re: Kobe Bryant dead at 41
re: Kobe Bryant dead at 41
Fuck....all the major news outlets are picking this up. OMFG. ESPN and NBA TV haven't reported it yet.
CNN says they confirmed it's him.
re: Kobe Bryant dead at 41
Kobe Bryant is dead!
Holy fuck, I don't even know how to process this.
https://www.latimes.com/california/s...near-calabasas
