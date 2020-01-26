Fantasy Baseball - Best free Platform?

So I've been using ESPN for the past 10 years or so & I'm thinking it may be time for a change since there are not that many users anymore (leading to a lot of abandoned teams) and all the Fantasy articles are now behind a pay wall (ESPN+). Last year was also the first year where I did not have any trades since at least half the owners are not active at all.



It seems that there is a league here that uses Yahoo Sports. I also joined an office Football League this year with CBS Sports (picking straight up winners every week) and it worked out pretty well. Would love to get feedback from CBS Sports and Yahoo Sports users especially those who have experience using ESPN.



Here's what I like about ESPN:

1. Live Draft (I use Snake method) with draft timer that works flawlessly.

2. Easy to make daily changes (up until the day's games begin)

3. Easy to pick up FA due to sortable stats, including last 7-day, 15-day, and 30-day stats, and ownership %

4. Most added/dropped players



Would appreciate some feedback. I just saw the first Fantasy Baseball magazine in the grocery store last night which led me to think about it.