Fantasy Baseball - Best free Platform?
#1
DVD Talk Special Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: 3rd Rock from the Sun
Posts: 1,559
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Fantasy Baseball - Best free Platform?
So I've been using ESPN for the past 10 years or so & I'm thinking it may be time for a change since there are not that many users anymore (leading to a lot of abandoned teams) and all the Fantasy articles are now behind a pay wall (ESPN+). Last year was also the first year where I did not have any trades since at least half the owners are not active at all.
It seems that there is a league here that uses Yahoo Sports. I also joined an office Football League this year with CBS Sports (picking straight up winners every week) and it worked out pretty well. Would love to get feedback from CBS Sports and Yahoo Sports users especially those who have experience using ESPN.
Here's what I like about ESPN:
1. Live Draft (I use Snake method) with draft timer that works flawlessly.
2. Easy to make daily changes (up until the day's games begin)
3. Easy to pick up FA due to sortable stats, including last 7-day, 15-day, and 30-day stats, and ownership %
4. Most added/dropped players
Would appreciate some feedback. I just saw the first Fantasy Baseball magazine in the grocery store last night which led me to think about it.
It seems that there is a league here that uses Yahoo Sports. I also joined an office Football League this year with CBS Sports (picking straight up winners every week) and it worked out pretty well. Would love to get feedback from CBS Sports and Yahoo Sports users especially those who have experience using ESPN.
Here's what I like about ESPN:
1. Live Draft (I use Snake method) with draft timer that works flawlessly.
2. Easy to make daily changes (up until the day's games begin)
3. Easy to pick up FA due to sortable stats, including last 7-day, 15-day, and 30-day stats, and ownership %
4. Most added/dropped players
Would appreciate some feedback. I just saw the first Fantasy Baseball magazine in the grocery store last night which led me to think about it.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off