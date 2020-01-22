DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Sports Talk
Reload this Page >

2019 NFL Playoffs Thread - Super Bowl LIV 02/02/2020

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Sports Talk Discuss all things Sports Related
View Poll Results: Who will win Super Bowl LIV?
Predicting the Chiefs and rooting for the Chiefs
0
0%
Predicting the Chiefs but rooting for the 49ers
0
0%
Predicting the Chiefs but don't care who wins
0
0%
Predicting the 49ers and rooting for the 49ers
0
0%
Predicting the 49ers but rooting for the Chiefs
0
0%
Predicting the 49ers but don't care who wins
0
0%
I'll be watching but I don't care for either team
1
100.00%
I won't be watching
0
0%
I'll watch for the commercials
0
0%
I'll watch for the Halftime Show
0
0%
I'll watch for the Commercials and Halftime Show
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll

2019 NFL Playoffs Thread - Super Bowl LIV 02/02/2020

   
Old 01-22-20, 03:00 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
LorenzoL's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2004
Location: Ontario, Canada
Posts: 21,022
Received 7 Likes on 6 Posts
2019 NFL Playoffs Thread - Super Bowl LIV 02/02/2020
SUPER BOWL LIV
Sunday, February 2nd, 2020
TEAMSTIME (ET)TVLOCATION
San Francisco vs Kansas City6:30 PMFOXHard Rock Stadium



LorenzoL is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-22-20, 03:07 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
LorenzoL's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2004
Location: Ontario, Canada
Posts: 21,022
Received 7 Likes on 6 Posts
Re: 2019 NFL Playoffs Thread - Super Bowl LIV 02/02/2020
I don't care for either team so just hoping for a good game and an entertaining Halftime Show with Shakira and JLo.
LorenzoL is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Sports Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.