View Poll Results: Who will win Super Bowl LIV?
Predicting the Chiefs and rooting for the Chiefs
0
0%
Predicting the Chiefs but rooting for the 49ers
0
0%
Predicting the Chiefs but don't care who wins
0
0%
Predicting the 49ers and rooting for the 49ers
0
0%
Predicting the 49ers but rooting for the Chiefs
0
0%
Predicting the 49ers but don't care who wins
0
0%
I'll be watching but I don't care for either team
100.00%
I won't be watching
0
0%
I'll watch for the commercials
0
0%
I'll watch for the Halftime Show
0
0%
I'll watch for the Commercials and Halftime Show
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll
2019 NFL Playoffs Thread - Super Bowl LIV 02/02/2020
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
2019 NFL Playoffs Thread - Super Bowl LIV 02/02/2020
|SUPER BOWL LIV
|Sunday, February 2nd, 2020
|TEAMS
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|LOCATION
|San Francisco vs Kansas City
|6:30 PM
|FOX
|Hard Rock Stadium
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Re: 2019 NFL Playoffs Thread - Super Bowl LIV 02/02/2020
I don't care for either team so just hoping for a good game and an entertaining Halftime Show with Shakira and JLo.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off