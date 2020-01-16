DVD Talk Forum

2019 NFL Playoffs Thread - Conference Championships 01/19/2020

Sports Talk
View Poll Results: Who's going to the Super Bowl? (Pick 2)
Tennessee
0
0%
Kansas City
2
100.00%
Green Bay
0
0%
San Francisco
2
100.00%
Multiple Choice Poll. Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll

2019 NFL Playoffs Thread - Conference Championships 01/19/2020
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Sunday, January 19th, 2020
TEAMSTIME (ET)TVLOCATION
Tennessee at Kansas City3:05 PMCBSArrowhead Stadium
Green Bay at San Francisco6:40 PMFOXLevis Stadium



