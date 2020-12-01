View Poll Results: Who will win the National Championship?
LSU
1
100.00%
Clemson
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll
2019-20 College Football Playoff National Championship Thread.
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
2019-20 College Football Playoff National Championship Thread.
The College Football Playoff National Championship game between #1 LSU and #3 Clemson, January 13th, 2020 at the Superdome in New Orleans, 8:00 pm on ESPN. It seems like forever since the semifinal games were played. I'm glad tomorrow is the big game, but it seems like Saturday would have been a better day to play the game instead of a Monday night.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off