2019-20 College Football Playoff National Championship Thread.

The College Football Playoff National Championship game between #1 LSU and #3 Clemson, January 13th, 2020 at the Superdome in New Orleans, 8:00 pm on ESPN. It seems like forever since the semifinal games were played. I'm glad tomorrow is the big game, but it seems like Saturday would have been a better day to play the game instead of a Monday night.