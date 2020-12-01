DVD Talk Forum

2019-20 College Football Playoff National Championship Thread.

Sports Talk
2019-20 College Football Playoff National Championship Thread.

   
2019-20 College Football Playoff National Championship Thread.
The College Football Playoff National Championship game between #1 LSU and #3 Clemson, January 13th, 2020 at the Superdome in New Orleans, 8:00 pm on ESPN. It seems like forever since the semifinal games were played. I'm glad tomorrow is the big game, but it seems like Saturday would have been a better day to play the game instead of a Monday night.
