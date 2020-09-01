View Poll Results: Who will win in the Divisional Round? (Pick 4)
Minnesota
0
0%
San Francisco
100.00%
Tennessee
0
0%
Baltimore
100.00%
Houston
0
0%
Kansas City
100.00%
Seattle
0
0%
Green Bay
100.00%
Multiple Choice Poll. Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll
2019 NFL Playoffs Thread - Divisional Round 01/11/2020 and 01/12/2020
#1
Thread Starter
Thread Starter
2019 NFL Playoffs Thread - Divisional Round 01/11/2020 and 01/12/2020
|DIVISIONAL PLAYOFFS
|Saturday, January 11th, 2020
|TEAMS
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|LOCATION
|Minnesota at San Francisco
|4:35 PM
|NBC
|Levis Stadium
|Tennessee at Baltimore
|8:15 PM
|CBS
|M&T Bank Stadium
|Sunday, January 12th, 2020
|TEAMS
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|LOCATION
|Houston at Kansas City
|3:05 PM
|CBS
|Arrowhead Stadium
|Seattle at Green Bay
|6:40 PM
|FOX
|Lambeau Field
