2019 NFL Playoffs Thread - Wild Card Weekend 01/04/2020 and 01/05/2020
|WILD CARD WEEKEND
|Saturday, January 4th, 2020
|TEAMS
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|LOCATION
|Buffalo at Houston
|4:35 PM
|ABC/ESPN
|NRG Stadium
|Tennessee at New England
|8:15 PM
|CBS
|Gillette Stadium
|Sunday, January 5th, 2020
|TEAMS
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|LOCATION
|Minnesota at New Orleans
|1:05 PM
|FOX
|Mercedes-Benz Superdome
|Seattle at Philadelphia
|4:40 PM
|NBC
|Lincoln Financial Field
