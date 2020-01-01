DVD Talk Forum

The 2020 Pro Wrestling Thread!

The 2020 Pro Wrestling Thread!

   
01-01-20, 03:24 AM
The 2020 Pro Wrestling Thread!
It's a new year, a new decade, and Pro Wrestling has entered a new golden age!

Beyond WWE we've got (thankfully) AEW, NWA, Impact, ROH, and New Japan, among others. This is a great time to be a Pro Wrestling fan!
01-01-20, 03:26 AM
Re: The 2020 Pro Wrestling Thread!
And first up is the latest episode of NWA Powerrr! (January 1st, 1 PM EST on YouTube - special time and date! And, of course, on demand in perpetuity after that...)

To get you warmed up for that, here's a taste of the Eli Drake/Ken Anderson feud...



"He's going full Donkey Kong on him!"
