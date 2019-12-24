Last Dance (ESPN/ABC) -- 10 part documentary series on Michael Jordan & Bulls -- June 2020

Quote:

Coming in June, The Last Dance is a 10-part documentary that chronicles the untold story of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls dynasty with rare, never-before-seen footage and sound from the 1997-98 championship season  plus over 100 interviews with famous figures and basketballs biggest names, including Jordan himself, Phil Jackson, Scottie Pippen, Steve Kerr, Dennis Rodman, Pat Riley, Charles Barkley, Dikembe Mutombo, Patrick Ewing, Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas, Kobe Bryant, Gary Payton, Adam Silver, Bob Costas, Barack Obama, Justin Timberlake, and more. The Last Dance will debut in June 2020 on ABC and ESPN.



