DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Sports Talk
Reload this Page >

Last Dance (ESPN/ABC) -- 10 part documentary series on Michael Jordan & Bulls -- June 2020

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Sports Talk Discuss all things Sports Related

Last Dance (ESPN/ABC) -- 10 part documentary series on Michael Jordan & Bulls -- June 2020

   
Old 12-24-19, 03:49 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 56,622
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Last Dance (ESPN/ABC) -- 10 part documentary series on Michael Jordan & Bulls -- June 2020


Coming in June, The Last Dance is a 10-part documentary that chronicles the untold story of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls dynasty with rare, never-before-seen footage and sound from the 1997-98 championship season  plus over 100 interviews with famous figures and basketballs biggest names, including Jordan himself, Phil Jackson, Scottie Pippen, Steve Kerr, Dennis Rodman, Pat Riley, Charles Barkley, Dikembe Mutombo, Patrick Ewing, Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas, Kobe Bryant, Gary Payton, Adam Silver, Bob Costas, Barack Obama, Justin Timberlake, and more. The Last Dance will debut in June 2020 on ABC and ESPN.



I'm really looking forward to this film. The 1990s Bulls were a great dynasty. I'm sure ESPN will do justice to this series like they did with the Lakers/Celtics series from a few years ago.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 12-24-19, 03:51 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
PhantomStranger's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: The Phantom Zone
Posts: 22,215
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Re: Last Dance (ESPN/ABC) -- 10 part documentary series on Michael Jordan & Bulls -- June 2020
Should be good.
PhantomStranger is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Sports Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.