2019 - 2020 College Bowl Season Thread

2019 - 2020 College Bowl Season Thread

   
Old 12-21-19, 12:48 PM
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 44,495
Likes: 0
Received 2 Likes on 1 Post
2019 - 2020 College Bowl Season Thread
Okay, we have a bunch of games today. Figured we should get a thread to discuss them while we watch (as opposed to the Bragging Rights Pick Em thread). Here's the schedule of games :





I am looking forward to watching the Las Vegas Bowl. I would have gone but I just can't stand the dump that is Sam Boyd Stadium. Next year should be much better at Allegiant Stadium
Old 12-21-19, 02:02 PM
Join Date: Sep 2004
Location: Twin Cities, US of A
Posts: 12,965
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: 2019 - 2020 College Bowl Season Thread
Wow, thanks for the image showing all the bowl info (dates, times, broadcast networks). This will be helpful in setting up the DVR!
