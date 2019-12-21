2019 - 2020 College Bowl Season Thread
Okay, we have a bunch of games today. Figured we should get a thread to discuss them while we watch (as opposed to the Bragging Rights Pick Em thread). Here's the schedule of games :
I am looking forward to watching the Las Vegas Bowl. I would have gone but I just can't stand the dump that is Sam Boyd Stadium. Next year should be much better at Allegiant Stadium
Wow, thanks for the image showing all the bowl info (dates, times, broadcast networks). This will be helpful in setting up the DVR!
