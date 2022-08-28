Re: The High Cost of Higher Education Thread

Reading the articles, I can see why the tuition has gone up, although it still doesn't seem to cover the entire amount of the 100-300% increase from just a decade or two ago. However, this shouldn't be a legal way to fund sports. Students shouldn't share the costs of carrying athletic programs and then see none of the profits. Some of the larger universities have over 40,000 students. So, if even just one thousand dollars is hidden in their tuition fees per semester, it would have a net gain for the university of 80 million bucks, which can then be invested into their sports teams. They can then in turn profit off of tv rights, merchandise, expensive concessions and gate prices and not turn a dime back to the students despite them funding these ventures. The athletes are in turn trading their talents so that the universities can profit while a huge percentage of the costs are paid by the students. The athletes are now getting NIL deals, which, in my opinion, will ultimately hurt the competitiveness of college sports. However, that's another discussion to be had.