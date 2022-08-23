Introducing Myself--20 Years Later
Introducing Myself--20 Years Later
I just realized that I've been on this board for 20 years as of yesterday. Mind. Blown. And the sad part is I never really got to know any of you well. I come infrequently, but I thank you all for the advice you've given me over the years and generally giving me a place to learn about film. Film has been a major part of my adult life. I had worked at many video rental stores in my 20s (I'm in my 40s now). I have been volunteering at a non-profit independent theater for the last 10 years. That theater saved my life in so many ways.
While film was a major part of my life, people weren't. I didn't know how to connect until the last decade--thanks to the aforementioned theater and a lot of good therapy.
Thank you for being part of my life.
